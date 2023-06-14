Freiburg’s resident parking fee statute is ineffective

Vehicle length determines the amount of the fee

In the past, the city of Freiburg charged a fee of 30 euros per year for issuing a parking permit for residents of resident parking areas based on the fee schedule of the Federal Ministry of Transport for road traffic measures. According to the contested statute, fees have been charged according to a graduated tariff since April 1st, 2022. Depending on the length of the vehicle, these are EUR 240 (up to 4.20 m), EUR 360 (from 4.21 to 4.70 m) or EUR 480 (from 4.71 m). People who receive certain social benefits and people with a degree of disability of at least 50 and holders of an orange parking permit for special groups of severely disabled people pay reduced fees of 60 euros, 90 euros and 120 euros. The fee is waived for those in possession of a severely handicapped blue parking permit.

Statute based on StVG and ParkgebVO

The resident parking fee statute is based on the federal regulation of § 6a Abs. 5a Road Traffic Act and § 1 ParkgebVO (State delegation ordinance on the collection of parking fees). § 6a Abs. 5a StVG authorizes the state governments to enact fee schedules for issuing resident parking permits and to further transfer the authorization by statutory order. With § 1 ParkgebVO The Baden-Württemberg state government has further transferred the authorization to enact fee schedules to the local and lower road traffic authorities, whereby municipalities have to design the fee schedules as statutes.

Regulatory control application in revision successful

The applicant lives in Freiburg in the area of ​​a residents’ parking area. He is the owner of a motor vehicle for which he already had a resident parking permit. His norm control application against the resident parking fee statute of December 14, 2021 remained before the Mannheim Administrative Court (ESG 2022, 207) unsuccessful. Upon his revision, that BVerwG the articles of association are declared invalid. According to the reasoning, the municipalities are bound by the requirements of the federal legislature with regard to resident parking fees, which are federally regulated fees under the StVG.

Fee jumps too extreme



The judges of BVerwG made it clear that the parking fee regulation is not a suitable legal basis for the enactment of a statute because § 6a Abs. 5a StVG exclusively authorized to issue a statutory instrument. In addition, the stepped tariff violates the general principle of equality Art. 3 Abs. 1 GG. This is because the associated large jumps in fees no longer adequately reflect the different advantages depending on the vehicle length. In extreme cases, a difference in length of 50 centimeters can lead to the fee being doubled. The considerable unequal treatment associated with these leaps cannot be justified even from the point of view of the administrative simplification – which is at best minor here.

No legal basis for discount for social reasons

Also for the reduction and the waiver of fees for social reasons is missing loudly BVerwG a legal basis. Because according to the relevant standard of § 6a Abs. 5a StVG only the fee purposes of cost recovery and benefit sharing should be taken into account when calculating the fee. The legislature did not provide for an assessment of the fees according to social purposes. This would be according to the settled case law of Federal Constitutional Court been necessary, according to the BVerwG.

The amount of the regular fee is not objectionable

On the other hand, the BVerwG did not object to the amount of the “regular fee” of 360 euros. In view of the considerable value of a parking space close to the home, it is neither grossly disproportionate to the purpose of the fee, which is to compensate for the advantages associated with the parking permit, nor is it completely uncoupled from the costs to be covered for issuing the permit.