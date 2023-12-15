French actor Gérard Depardieu ‘in hiding’ in a Walloon village. — © rr

Now that he is again under heavy fire in France due to sexual abuse and vulgar statements in a documentary on French television, actor Gérard Depardieu is ‘in hiding’ in our country. He rents a house in Tournai, but has little contact with neighbors.

Gérard Depardieu (74), one of the greatest French actors ever, also lived in our country in 2013. He even threw a big neighborhood party when he moved into his recently purchased and renovated home in Néchin, just across the border. He also had plans to open a wine shop there. But in the end he didn’t stay here that long and sold the house again.

But now Depardieu is back in the eye of the storm in France and has resurfaced here – or rather gone into hiding. The French Emmanuelle Debever, one of the first actresses to file a complaint against Gérard Depardieu for sexual abuse, died last week at the age of 60. She probably took her own life. French comedian Charlotte Arnould previously accused Depardieu of raping her twice at his Paris home. This year, more than ten other women made accusations of sexual misconduct against the French actor. He himself denies everything.

But it is mainly a documentary about Depardieu that made him flee from the storm of criticism and curses that he now receives. The TV program Complément d’onderzoek on France 2 showed images from the 2018 documentary by Yann Moix, who followed Depardieu in North Korea. That documentary was never actually finished or broadcast, but fragments have now been leaked. Depardieu makes one vulgar comment after another and shows his true face, that of a man completely obsessed with sex.

Because he knew that the broadcast was coming and the images would cause controversy, especially after the complaints about abuse, he opted for the flight forward.

Mayor of Tournai Paul-Olivier Delannois is sparing with information about his famous resident. It sounds like he hasn’t met him yet either. Depardieu would rent a house in the Mont-Saint-Aubert district. “But for me he is a native like any other. I am also not going to personally greet other new residents, so I will not do that now either,” he said.

About the accusations against the actor about sexual abuse and about his statements on French TV, he told Sudinfo.be that he absolutely cannot approve of that, but that it is up to the court to ultimately judge.

Some residents of Mont-Saint-Aubert have already seen Depardieu in the village, they tell Sudinfo.be. And he would occasionally eat at La Ferme Delgueule, a remote family farm with a 12-room hotel and restaurant. Mayor Delannois cannot say whether the actor will settle here permanently.

