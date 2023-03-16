Four of the great classics of Jean Luc Godard and the documentary ‘The Factory of Pandemics’ by Marie-Monique Robin, will be part of the French Cinema that, thanks to the support of the French Embassy in Colombia, we will be able to enjoy from this March 22nd.

It was precisely on March 22, but in 1895, the day that The Lumière Brothers made the first projection of a film in front of Society for the Development of National Industry in Paris, with the mythical departure of workers from a factory in Lyon, Leaving the Lumière factories.

Since then the history of French cinema has been as continuous as it is prolific and one of the irreplaceable voices in its cinema, is precisely Jean Luc Godard, of whom the FICCI will exhibit four of its great classics.

Godard y los 60s

A decade as emblematic as the 1960s was just beginning, when a young Godard burst into the world of cinema with his first feature film ‘At the End of the Escape’ (À bout de soufflé, 1960) to turn upside down the way in which cinema had been made until then with this masterful work of action, youth, life on the edge and crime, considered a foundational piece of the so-called Nouvelle Vague.

If from this first film Godard was trapped in the charisma of one of his fetish actors Jean Paul Belmondo, in the multi-awarded ‘Alphaville’ (1965) we will find another of his eternal muses, the actress Anna Karina, in her unforgettable role in that dystopian world in which emotions, feelings and even words are prohibited.

That same year, Godard premiered a completely different film, ‘Pierrot le fou’once again a story of passionate and dangerous love, always in the midst of that formal and stylistic search that kept the French director in the permanent vanguard.

This retrospective of Godard from the 60s closes in full ideological and activist effervescence of Paris before May 68, with the group of young radicals willing to change the world in ‘The Chinese’ (1967).

France, diversity in its audiovisual visions

The great moment the French film industry is going through is clearly reflected in the number of co-productions in which, year after year, France has been taking part. Among the films in this 62nd edition alone, there are five Colombian films that have France as a co-producing country, a fact that happens, mostly or in a minority, with more than a dozen other films from the different sections of the Festival.

Different views and latitudes, from the Caribbean to Korea, passing through Argentina or Ukraine, from fiction to documentary and, of course, animation, a field in which France has shone with its own light in recent years and which on this occasion reaches Cartagena with a very personal portrait of La defense in Paris with ‘The great arch’ (2022); he cyberfeudalism with the very original and disturbing ‘Fluid Mechanics’ (2022) or the most social and denunciation cinema ‘The Syndicalist’ (2023) are other of the French films that will be exhibited at the March 22 to 27 at the Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival – FICCI.