French Cruise Ship Dumont Durville Arrives in Honduras, Boosting Tourism Economy

The French cruise ship Dumont Durville arrived in Honduras this morning after departing from Boston, United States. The ship, carrying 52 tourists of various nationalities and over 100 crew members, will remain in the country for seven weeks and is set to visit popular destinations such as Punta Sal, Guanaja, Utila, and La Ceiba.

Authorities from the Ministry of Tourism, the National Port Company (ENP), and the municipality of Puerto Cortés were present to receive the vessel. This marks the first time a cruise ship of this type will visit Guanaja, further boosting tourism in the region.

Luis Chévez, Vice Minister of Tourism, highlighted the positive impact of the ship’s arrival on the country’s economy, emphasizing that each traveler represents a significant economic benefit for Honduras. He also noted that Honduras is emerging as a leading destination for cruise ships post-pandemic, with expectations of over a million tourists arriving via expedition vessels in the upcoming cruise season.

María Luisa Martel, mayor of Puerto Cortés, expressed her excitement about the opportunities generated by the arrival of the Dumont Durville, emphasizing the city’s position as the most important port in Central America. She expressed hope for more visits from ships of international importance in the future.

The Dumont Durville, which belongs to the Ponant Explorers class of cruisers operated by Ponant, is named after the French explorer and naval officer Jules Dumont d’Urville.

The arrival of the Dumont Durville signals a positive outlook for tourism in Honduras and highlights the country’s appeal as a cruise destination in the region.

