With the exception of the period of interruption between 1718 AD and 1767 AD, France has always been represented by the sultans of Morocco since 1577 AD, either through consuls, chargé d’affaires, or plenipotentiary ministers. Louis de Chénier (1722-1796) was among the most famous. He spent fifteen years in this diplomatic mission, from 1767 to 1782. He resided, respectively, in Safi, Rabat and Tangiers. At first he held the title of Consul General, then the title of Chargé d’Affairs

At the age of twenty, Chenyi had previously traveled to Turkey and resided in Istanbul as a merchant, where he distinguished himself and succeeded well in introducing himself, to the extent that in 1750 he was appointed deputy of the nation in that city, that is, a representative of all French merchants in it. During the reign of Sultan Sidi Muhammad bin Abdullah, Chenyi came to Morocco with the ambassador of the King of France, Louis XV, and assumed his duties as consul for his country as soon as the Franco-Moroccan treaty was signed on May 28, 1767.

Chenyi resided first in Safi, and in the following year settled in Rabat, where he remained until 1881. He spent the last year in Tangiers. In Rabat, he lived in a house located on the Avenue des Consuls, overlooking the Bouregreg River. He lived there alone for more than thirteen years, away from his family, who remained in Paris, France. He took only one vacation during that period.

In his free time he was busy preparing the work he published in three volumes in Paris in 1787, two years before the French Revolution, under the title “Recherches historiques sur les Maures, et Histoire de l’Empire de Maroc.” And he dedicated it to the brother of King Louis XVI.

After getting acquainted with the performance of the Moroccan government and the traditions of its people, Chenyi realized that the Europeans, and especially the French, had only an incomplete vision of Morocco. He determined for himself a second reason for his stay in this country. He embarked on historical research on his people with a confidence inspired, as he put it, by a desire for good work and a love of truth. Thus, his book included to a large extent the long history of Morocco since the arrival of the first Arabs immediately after the emergence of Islam in the Arabian Peninsula.

And in the book Pages of the History of Morocco on the authority of foreign eyewitnesses, I limited myself, as it should, to listing what he lived and saw himself in Morocco among his people and in his era, which is the era of Sultan Muhammad bin Abdullah. The testimonies he wrote down during his long stay in the country related to the religiosity of Moroccans, the system of government of their country, laws, the judiciary, science, education, health, medicine, doctors, buried wealth, Morocco’s diplomatic relations, natural disasters, the rebellion of black soldiers in Meknes, the witness’s representations of Sultan Sidi Muhammad, and finally the problem of the mandate of the Covenant.