French newspaper digest – China extends diplomatic tentacles to areas protected by the US

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to visit France and Germany

Le Figaro first reported that the Chinese Premier would visit Berlin and Paris, pointing out that in China, the Premier is mainly responsible for economic and financial affairs, and his political role is lower than that of the President.ParisThe “New Global Financial Compact Summit” was held under the initiative of French President Macron. This summit is ambitious and aims to reform the global financial architecture to better deal with the challenge of global warming.According to the disclosure of the French presidential palace: Chinese Premier Li Qiang willAttend the closing ceremony of the summit on June 23.

Li Qiang’s trip to Berlin may have some twists and turns as Germany released a document this week that views China as a hostile power. In its national security strategy published on Wednesday, the Scholz government said that although China is a “partner” of Germany, it is at odds with Germany’s “interests and values”.

China and Germany have maintained good trade relations for a long time, but in the past year or so, Germany’s position has changed. The country’s environment minister also advocated taking a firm stance against Beijing, accusing Beijing of various practices on the Taiwan issue and the Uyghurs.

China Extends Diplomatic Tentacles to Regions Protected by the U.S.

In another long report, “Le Figaro” analyzed China’s gradual expansion of influence and counterattack against the “containment strategy” of the United States.

Earlier this year, under the mediation of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran resumed their interrupted7years of diplomacy. The breakthrough, which has taken Washington by surprise, underscores China’s growing influence in a region hitherto protected by the United States.

Since the end of the new crown epidemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a diplomatic offensive around the world to confront the United States.On March 7, Xi Jinping for the first time condemned the United States’ “containment strategy” against China, calling on China to strengthen its technological and military development. In May, Xi responded to Western powers by hosting Central Asian leaders in Xi’an on the eve of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Chinese President also took appeasement action against Ukraine, inOn April 26, the first telephone exchange since the conflict in Ukraine was held with Zelensky; this move was a relief to European countries. The change in China’s strategy seems to be to better deal with its opponent – the United States.

In fact, sinceSince coming to power in 2013, Xi Jinping has led China in confrontation with the West. Vigorously promote the realization of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”. Xi Jinping firmly believes that in the 21st century today, the pendulum of history will inevitably go back and forth, leading to the decline of the West and the rebirth of China. Xi Jinping is orchestrating an effort to undermine the international order established by the Western powers after World War II, even openly challenging Washington.

To weaken Atlantic ties, China has set its sights on Europe, betting that Berlin and Paris will favor Beijing in business. The prime minister was sent to Berlin and Paris successively.

At the same time, Beijing is also seeking to stabilize relations with the United States. The U.S. Secretary of State this weekend (June 18) will go to Beijing. A slight warming in relations between the two countries could herald a summit between Biden and Xi this fall. Xi Jinping hopes to be equal in the world to the occupant of the White House.

“Le Figaro” also published another article, reporting the visit of the Palestinian President to China. underscored Beijing’s willingness to play a role in the Middle East.

Taiwan Economic Minister Wang Meihua:Stability across the Taiwan Strait is vital to global prosperity

In addition, “Liberation Daily” published an interview with Taiwan Economic Minister Wang Meihua who is visiting Paris. The main mission of Wang Meihua’s visit to France is to promote partnerships and exchanges in technology and renewable energy. In the face of continued tension between China and the United States, she introduced in detail how Taiwan has restructured its semiconductor industry in recent years to ensure Taiwan’s security and reduce the risk of over-reliance on Beijing, especially how to deal with possible conflicts.

When talking about how to reduce China’s risks, Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs believes that two points need to be paid attention to: first, Western companies should pay attention to risk diversification, which is what people often say “don’t put all your eggs in one basket; Guard against possible military actions by China.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wenIn 2016, the “New Southbound Policy” was proposed to promote the diversification of the supply chain. Two years later, the Sino-US trade war broke out. Taiwanese companies in the mainland began to transfer some production to Southeast Asia. Last year, for the first time, Taiwan’s investment in Southeast Asia exceeded its total investment in mainland China.

Although semiconductor giant TSMC has shifted some production to other parts of the world, cutting-edge technology semiconductors “However, the production of 3”nano products remains in Taiwan.

Wang Meihua pointed out that the stability of the Taiwan Strait is crucial to global prosperity. Taiwan occupies a geopolitical strategic position, and the semiconductor industry helps maintain that security. Once the situation in Taiwan changes, the resulting economic losses will far exceed the losses of the Russia-Ukraine war.