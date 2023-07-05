French Railways fined for cat being run over by train

PARIS (Reuters) – A French court on Tuesday found the French national railway company guilty of negligence after a train ran over an escaping passenger’s bag, an incident that outraged animal rights groups.

The owners of the cat, “Neko,” whose name means “cat” in Japanese, have accused railway employees of animal cruelty after they refused to delay the departure of a high-speed train from Paris to Bordeaux in January after their pet jumped on the tracks.

Despite the cat’s owners’ request to delay the departure, the train started its journey on time, running over “Neko” on its way. The railway company said the animal was “not visible” until the convoy set off.

The case sparked an outcry in France. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation asked the railway company, “Aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?” Gerald Darmanan, the French Minister of the Interior, also touched on the issue days after the incident, expressing his feeling of “shock” about what happened.

The day after the cat was killed, a petition was directed calling on the French Railways Company to “launch appropriate measures with the aim of preserving the life and safety of any animal that might be exposed to a situation similar to what happened with Neko,” which garnered more than one hundred thousand signatures.

An animal welfare group has also filed a lawsuit against the National Railway Authority (SNCF) for “gross mistreatment and cruelty resulting in the death of an animal”.

The penalty for any party convicted of this charge is up to a fine of up to 75,000 euros (more than 80,000 dollars), and five years imprisonment; But a Paris court on Tuesday fined the railway authority 1,000 euros for “negligence” and ruled that the killing of the pet was an “involuntary” act.

The judge concluded in the ruling that there was a “lack of commitment of resources to save the cat”.

The ruling also ordered the railway authority to pay another thousand euros in compensation to each of the owners of the pet.

The ruling came in contravention of the Public Prosecution’s recommendation, which requested that the Railway Authority be acquitted of all charges, arguing that there was no “lack of humanity” from the employees.

