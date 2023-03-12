The French Senate approved the controversial pension reform promoted by President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, while thousands of people took to the streets, although the movement lost steam.

The vote was a key step for the implementation of the reform, which still must be voted in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, possibly on Thursday.

“An important step was taken,” Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne declared, after 195 senators voted in favor and 112 against. “Despite obstruction attempts by certain groups, the democratic debate took place.”

Borne assured that the government “will continue putting (its) energy with everything” to go “until the end of the democratic process and that this text is voted on.”

The unions called the protest on a Saturday hoping to attract more workers and are still hoping to force Macron to back down.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 368,000 people demonstrated in France, 48,000 of them in Paris. The figure is lower than that of February 16, the day that least mobilized citizens since the start of the protest movement at the end of January. That day, the ministry reported 440,000 protesters across the country, 37,000 in the capital.

The CGT union, however, estimated the protesters this Saturday at more than a million, 300,000 of them in Paris. On February 16, there were 1.3 million nationwide and also 300,000 in the capital.

unpopular reform

A count carried out by the consulting firm Occurrence for a media group, including AFP, lowered the number of protesters in Paris to 33,000 this Saturday.

According to polls, two out of three Frenchmen oppose the Executive’s plan to delay the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and to bring forward to 2027 the requirement to contribute 43 years (and not 42 as before) to collect a full board.

The rejection was reflected in protests, but also in strikes in transport and the energy sector.

“It’s the home stretch,” said Marylise Leon, the assistant general secretary of the CFDT union. “Everything is at stake now,” she declared in an interview with the Franceinfo radio station.

Tension over the reform peaked this week after Macron’s refusals to meet with the unions, sparking “great anger”, according to Philippe Martinez, leader of the CGT union.

“When there are millions of people in the streets, when there are strikes and all we get from the other side is silence, people ask: What else do we have to do to be heard?” he said, calling for a referendum on pension reform.

“Since the President of the Republic is so sure of himself, he should consult the people. We will see what the people’s response is,” he proposed.

“I implore those who run this country to come out of this form of denial of the social movement,” insisted his CFDT counterpart, Laurent Berger.