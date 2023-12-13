French state wants to argue its position on Salah Abdeslam’s return to France before a Brussels court

© Nieuwsblad

If Salah Abdeslam wants to serve his sentence for the Paris attacks in Belgium, France wants to give its opinion on his possible transfer. France believes it should be able to speak out after the Brussels Court of Appeal ruled in summary proceedings that Abdeslam should not return to France for the time being. Abdeslam was ‘loaned’ by the French court for the trial in Belgium. But a trial on the merits has yet to provide a definitive answer.

Abdeslam wants the court to prohibit the Belgian state from transferring him to France and to allow him to serve his sentence in Belgium. His lawyers argue that he would be exposed to inhuman and degrading treatment in France, and that Belgium must determine before his transfer whether he would actually run that risk. Moreover, he has all his social ties in Belgium, it sounds.

Abdeslam’s defense filed summary proceedings to avoid having to immediately return to France after the trial over the attacks in Belgium. At first instance, the summary proceedings judge rejected his request, but on appeal he was right. For the time being, Abdeslam, who was ‘lent’ by the French court for the trial in Belgium, will therefore remain in our country. But a trial on the merits must provide a definitive answer.

The special court of assizes in Paris sentenced Salah Abdeslam to an ‘incompressible’ (or irreducible) life sentence, with a ‘perpetual’ safety period of effectively thirty years, for the attacks of November 13, 2015. The people’s jury of the court of assizes in Brussels also declared him guilty of the attacks of March 22, 2016. But the sentence took into account the sentence he already received in Paris, and merely referred to the twenty years in prison he received for the shooting in Forest.