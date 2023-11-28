Frequent cold air will hit record lows in many places in the central and eastern parts of the country before the end of the month_Guangming.com

Cold Wave to Hit Country with Record Low Temperatures

From today (November 28) to December 1, strong cold air will affect most parts of the country from north to south, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. Some areas in the northwest, Huanghuai, and other places will cool down by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, reaching a new low for the winter season.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has stated that the cold air activity is frequent before the end of the month, and temperatures in many places in the central and eastern regions will hit record lows. Yesterday, some areas in northwest, north China, and northeast China experienced cooling, with temperatures dropping by 4-8°C in certain areas.

From today to December 1, temperatures are expected to drop by 4 to 6°C in most areas, with some areas in western Inner Mongolia, eastern Northwest China, western and southern Huanghuai, Jianghan, Hunan, Guizhou, and other places experiencing a drop of 8-10°C. Additionally, northerly winds are expected to reach a magnitude of 4 in most areas in the north and central and eastern regions.

The cold air will bring newly rising temperatures to lows again in various places, with temperatures in many areas reaching new lows for this winter. For example, the lowest temperature in Nanjing on the morning of December 1 may drop to freezing point, while in Yinchuan it may fall below -10°C.

The Northeast is expected to experience the most significant drop in temperature, with Harbin seeing a maximum temperature of only -15°C, about 10°C lower than usual, while the lowest temperature will drop to a chilling -22°C. North China will also see a significant drop in temperature, with Beijing and Tianjin expecting a maximum temperature of only about 2-3°C.

The cold air will also lead to weakened snowfall in the Northeast and rainfall in the Southwest. The Central Meteorological Observatory has predicted small to large storms, moderate snow, sleet, and heavy snow in various areas across the country today and tomorrow.

As the snowfall has been frequent in Northeast China in recent days, the Meteorological Department has warned the public to pay attention to traffic safety and be prepared for snowy weather.

