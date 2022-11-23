[The Epoch Times, November 22, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Li Yun interviewed and reported) A 16-year-old girl from Hebi Science and Technology Secondary Vocational School in Henan was bullied on campus on November 22. Regarding the frequent incidents of campus bullying in China, analysts point out that they will eventually backlash against the rulers.

A staff member of the Office of Education and Sports Bureau of Shancheng District, Hebi City told the media on the 22nd that the Hebi Science and Technology Secondary Professional School has issued a punishment document and posted it on the campus.

According to the relevant handling decisions issued by the school, on November 10, a campus bullying incident occurred in the school, which caused bad influence in the society. After investigation and evidence collection by the school, it was decided to impose a major administrative demerit on the principal with leadership responsibilities, downgrade his use, and withhold a 12-month performance bonus.

The vice-principal in charge who is directly responsible for leadership will be dismissed; the head teacher involved in the management of the students will be dismissed. All students involved in the case were expelled from school.

Prior to this, it was reported on the Internet that three 17-year-old girls bullied a 16-year-old female classmate in Hebi Science and Technology Secondary Professional School, and made a video and uploaded it to the Internet to show off.

The video shows that the victim girl was stripped naked and slapped, and was forced to slap herself. Several girls stomped on her breasts and poked her lower body with chopsticks, causing bleeding. The violence was outrageous.

The victim’s father issued a letter of appeal saying that his daughter had been bullied by three girls in the same class for a long time, had been tortured to the point of insanity, and was threatened not to speak out. The daughter didn’t tell the truth until her parents found out.

Afterwards, the school did not take any action, and the family called the police to no avail. The three perpetrators continued to attend classes at the school.

Another video showed that the mother of the victim girl knelt down at the school gate and begged the school for an explanation, but the school ignored it.

After the Internet public opinion fermented, the Education and Sports Bureau of Shancheng District, Hebi City issued a notice on the 17th, stating that in response to related incidents, the public security organs accepted the investigation after receiving the police. At present, the persons involved in the case have been taken criminal coercive measures.

The local police said on the 18th that both parties are minors and are being processed.

A 13-year-old girl in Mianyang, Sichuan was bullied

Recently, there have been a number of extremely bad school bullying incidents exposed in China.

The video shows that several girls in Santai County, Mianyang City, Sichuan beat a girl, pulling her hair, slapping her face, and hitting her head to the ground. After the incident aroused public attention, the local police issued a report stating that on the 18th, three girls beat up a 13-year-old girl from the same school.

The announcement sparked public outrage. From the evening of the 20th to the morning of the 21st, thousands of people surrounded the local police station to demand an explanation for the victimized girl. A large number of police officers came to the scene to beat the protesters and arrest them. A local resident revealed to The Epoch Times that the assailants bullied at least three girls with very bad methods. Parents were worried that their children would be bullied, so they stood up to support the girls who were victimized.

On November 19th, # Nearly 80% Campus Bullying Unknown# rushed into the hot search on Weibo. According to Weibo: Studies have shown that only 21% of school bullying cases are reported to teachers or schools, and the remaining 79% of school bullying cases are ignored.

Analysis: Campus bullying intensifies and will eventually backlash the ruler

Regarding the frequent campus bullying cases in mainland China, Li Yuanhua, former associate professor of Beijing Capital Normal University, analyzed to The Epoch Times on November 22, “The main reason is that the CCP society is full of violence. The transmission of CCP culture is the philosophy of struggle. , that everything is resolved by violence.

“The CCP uses violence against its own people, and the whole society conveys violence. The law enforcement officers all over the street, such as urban management, including Dabai, bully and beat the people at will, so a message to the children is that violence is okay. Solve the problem.”

Li Yuanhua said, “The entire Chinese society is full of black smoke, and there is no normal way to solve problems. For example, if this child is bullied, in a normal society there are schools, social organizations, governments, and judicial organs. layer upon layer to protect you.

“However, although there are women and children’s protection associations in China, they will not solve these problems. When you report the case, the police may think that there is no murder or death, and many things will be left alone. This prevents the perpetrators from being punished, so similar incidents more and more.”

Li Yuanhua pointed out that the morality of the whole society is degraded fundamentally. The education that students get from school, family, and society does not inspire people’s conscience and good thoughts. They are all evil things full of human nature. This extreme case of vicious bullying.

Ms. Liu, a retired university teacher in mainland China, said, “Campus bullying has a long history. Once children encounter such things, they will be physically and mentally hurt. My daughter has encountered such things in elementary school for more than 20 years. Several children asked my daughter to appoint The place where she was beaten. Her father and I went to the designated place by car and educated those children, and they stopped beating anyone afterward.”

Ms. Liu said that the CCP promotes fake and evil fighting, and the whole society is full of violence. Once these school scumbags and school bullies enter the society, the phenomenon of bullying in the whole society will become more serious, and they will eventually turn back against the rulers.

Responsible editor: Gao Jing#