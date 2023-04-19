Home » Frequently warned terms in advertising
News

Frequently warned terms in advertising

by admin
Frequently warned terms in advertising

Especially in online trading, certain keywords are often used for advertising. This should not only attract the desired attention from the people addressed, but also achieve a good result in the relevant search engines. However, caution should be exercised when advertising with certain terms. Some advertising statements have often led to warnings that are subject to a fee. Our current list gives our clients an overview of what we consider to be the most frequently warned advertising statements.

No client yet?

Your benefits at a glance

  • knowledge advantage

    Access exclusive posts, samples and guides

  • Protection against warnings

    Professional legal texts – constantly updated

  • Monthly cancellable

    Protection packages with flexible term

Tipp: Do you have any questions about the contribution? Feel free to discuss this with us in the
Entrepreneur group of the IT law firm on Facebook.

Image source:
© Alexander Pokusay – Fotolia.com

See also  Biden-Putin: cold war face to face in the "villa of peace"

You may also like

Distribution of Ramadan ration kits worth 13 lakh...

Edict 1st. notice José Lizar Becheche Cáizamo

A “Great Concert” from 1804

Money to be provided for election by April...

JEP analyzes the legal situation of ex-military officers...

Houthi rebels: Dozens killed in stampede in Yemen

Bayern Manchester City 1:1 Inter Benfica 3:3 –...

The curtain opens at La Casa Centro Cultural

Leipzig Zoo honors speaker of MDR broadcast

4.6 magnitude earthquake in Elazig – Current News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy