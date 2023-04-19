Frequently warned terms in advertising

Especially in online trading, certain keywords are often used for advertising. This should not only attract the desired attention from the people addressed, but also achieve a good result in the relevant search engines. However, caution should be exercised when advertising with certain terms. Some advertising statements have often led to warnings that are subject to a fee. Our current list gives our clients an overview of what we consider to be the most frequently warned advertising statements.

No client yet? Your benefits at a glance knowledge advantage Access exclusive posts, samples and guides

Protection against warnings Professional legal texts – constantly updated

Monthly cancellable Protection packages with flexible term

Tipp: Do you have any questions about the contribution? Feel free to discuss this with us in the

Entrepreneur group of the IT law firm on Facebook.