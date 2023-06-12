Home » Fresh army troops deployed to deal with Bipper Joy
Fresh army troops deployed to deal with Bipper Joy

Karachi: Fresh troops of Pakistan Army have been deployed to deal with Cyclone Bipar Joy. A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on the safety measures to avoid possible cyclone Bipar Joy, in which DG Rangers Sindh, GOC Hyderabad Garrison and other concerned officers participated.

In the meeting, a strategy was formulated to deal with “Bupper Joy” and fresh troops have been deployed as security measures, taking the services of the Pakistan Army.

The command of Pakistan Army decided that more troops of Pakistan Army will also perform their duties for possible rescue operations, Pakistan Army will not leave people alone in difficult times.

