Home News Freud-like maxi-theft: tools and machinery stolen for 190 thousand euros
News

Freud-like maxi-theft: tools and machinery stolen for 190 thousand euros

by admin
Freud-like maxi-theft: tools and machinery stolen for 190 thousand euros

COLLOREDO OF MONTE ALBANO. Maxi theft at the Freud company in Colloredo di Monte Albano. The criminals went into action between 24 and 26 December: they looted tools and machinery used for woodworking.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, there are no signs of forced entry. On Monday 2 January, the owner filed a complaint with the carabinieri who immediately started all the investigations necessary to reconstruct what happened.

Informed of the fact, Mayor Luca Ovan said he was sorry for what had happened. “It is a pity that similar events – he declared – happen in a small community like ours. I have the utmost confidence in the police who will now carry out all the necessary investigations to trace the perpetrator of the theft”.

See also  Kiev asks for more weapons and the West must decide - Pierre Haski

You may also like

The projects for the synthetic fields of Mugnai...

Energy, home, taxation and family on the agenda...

Rob Brezsny Pisces Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Smog, the orange alert goes off. The Panevins...

3,000 Outdoor Enthusiasts Gather in Zhangjiajie to Start...

University, departments of excellence: Milan State exploit, Rome...

Business closed due to “lack of staff willing...

Forge ahead in a new era of ice...

Gyms and waste, the opposition attacks the Municipality

The winter sales are underway in Sicily and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy