COLLOREDO OF MONTE ALBANO. Maxi theft at the Freud company in Colloredo di Monte Albano. The criminals went into action between 24 and 26 December: they looted tools and machinery used for woodworking.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, there are no signs of forced entry. On Monday 2 January, the owner filed a complaint with the carabinieri who immediately started all the investigations necessary to reconstruct what happened.

Informed of the fact, Mayor Luca Ovan said he was sorry for what had happened. “It is a pity that similar events – he declared – happen in a small community like ours. I have the utmost confidence in the police who will now carry out all the necessary investigations to trace the perpetrator of the theft”.