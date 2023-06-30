Friday 30 June 2023 Sky Cinema, The Woman King

Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2023.

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE

The Woman King

Viola Davis in the true story of a legendary African warrior. 1823: Leading a female military corps, Nanisca defends the kingdom of Dahomey from an invading enemy.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301)

The man of dreams

Kevin Costner in a fantastic film. Spurred on by a mysterious voice, a farmer builds a baseball field to bring past champions back to life.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

They who?

Edoardo Leo and Marco Giallini in a comedy of scams, misunderstandings and twists. An encounter with a cunning swindler turns the life of an ambitious office worker upside down.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD ore 21.15/canale 303)

sonic: it movie 2

James Marsden and Jim Carrey in the sequel based on the popular video game series. The blue hedgehog teams up with the fox Tails to stop Robotnik from taking over the Great Emerald.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

Recoil – Without fail

Revenge movie starring Danny Trejo and wrestling legend Steve Austin. On the trail of the assassins who killed his family, a policeman becomes a rabid executioner.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD ore 21.00/canale 305)

Ca$h

Thriller with Jean Dujardin, Jean Reno and Valeria Golino. To avenge the death of his con-artist brother, a gangster hatches a scheme involving beautiful women, diamonds and counterfeit money.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

The English patient

9 Oscars and 2 Golden Globes to the intense drama with Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche and Willem Dafoe. Tuscany, WWII: a nurse takes care of a man who is hiding a tragic secret.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

The Prophet

Grand Jury Prize at Cannes to director Jacques Audiard for a gripping prison drama. A boy adapts to the violent reality of prison by becoming a powerful gangster.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

The professors arrive

Comedy with Claudio Bisio and Maurizio Nichetti. To avoid the closure of a high school that boasts the record of failing students, the Ministry relies on a group of extravagant teachers.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

Only one chance

Action with Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene and Ryan Phillippe. A Navy Seals officer and a CIA analyst must recover a detainee to stop a terrorist attack in Washington.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

Thief hunt

Oscar for cinematography for an Alfred Hitchcock thriller with Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. A former jewel thief works with the police to unmask a ‘colleague’ who is copying his thefts.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)

Like a cat on the ring road

Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese in an ironic romantic comedy. An intellectual and a cashier team up to break the love story between their respective teenage children.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15/channel 313)



