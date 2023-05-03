Home » Friday 5 May in Oristano workshop “Economic and patrimonial authorization forecast”
Friday 5 May in Oristano workshop “Economic and patrimonial authorization forecast”

On 5 May 2023 from 9 to 14 it will be held in Oristano, at the Hotel Mistral 2 in via XX Settembre n. 34, the second free workshop on the theme “Economic and patrimonial authorization forecast”aimed at administrators, executives and officials in service at the local authorities of Sardinia.

The workshop is part of the project organized by the Sardinia Region, Directorate General for Local Authorities and Finance and by the RTI formed by Lattanzio Kibs Benefit Corporation and by EasyGov Solution, supplier of the service, with the aim of offering a contribution to strengthening professional skills and organizational skills of the staff of the Local Autonomies of the Sardinia Region and is financed with the funds OP FSE 2014-2020 – AXIS IV – Thematic Objective 11 – Action 11.3.3.

