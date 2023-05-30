Friday Golden Gala, Larissa Iapichino challenges the gotha ​​of long – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 30 – The German Malaika Mihambo returns to the Golden Gala, record holder of the meeting thanks to the success of 2019 in Rome with 7.07, Olympic, world (twice) and European champion in 2018, a year before also win the Diamond League. In Florence the gotha ​​of the specialty jumps: with the German, accustomed to the masterful blow in extremis, the Nigerian takes silver in Eugene Ese Brume (also Olympic bronze in Tokyo) and the whole podium of the European Championships in Munich, with the Serbian Ivana Vuleta- Spanovic and the British Jazmin Sawyers, who this winter reached the indoor continental title in front of the splendid blue Larissa Iapichino. Among the entries, two other winners of the Golden Gala, Vuleta herself in 2021 and the Ukrainian Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk in 2022.



In her first race after the silver medal in Istanbul with 6.97, Larissa Iapichino made her debut a few days ago in Greece by winning with her third career performance, 6.83 against the wind and a personal best outdoors, overcoming the Swedish Khaddi Sagnia, at his turn to the European indoor bronze in 2021.



Eighth last year and sixth two years ago at the Golden Gala, for Iapichino a new monster race is looming with the best of the specialty, the right placement of her talent. The lot of entries is closed by the American couple formed by the Texan Tara Davis-Woodhall, sixth at the Olympics and already at 7.07 this year (with the barely windy 7.11 of the race in Bermuda), and Quanesha Burks, twice fourth and once fifth at the world championships, starting this season with an excellent 6.95 before landing a windy 7.04 in Bermuda. (HANDLE).

