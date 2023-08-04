Friday Hadith: ((And glory belongs to God, to His Messenger, and to the believers, but the hypocrites do not know))

Mohamed Sharky

It is well known that the children of Adam naturally seek glory, because God Almighty honored them and favored them over many of those He created with a preference, and they seek it wherever they think or think that it exists. Pride is a kingdom, loftyness, highness, strength, dignity, strength, intensity, and dominance. Pride has been repeatedly mentioned in the Book of God, which clarified its source. And from His glory, every glory is cited, confirming His saying, the Most High: ((Say, O Allah, Owner of the Kingdom, You give the kingdom to whom You will, and You take away the kingdom from whom You will, and You exalt whom You will and humiliate whom You will. In this noble verse, there is evidence that the source of honor is the Lord of glory, may He be glorified and exalted, and that it is a gift from Him, and that it is a blessing that He gives to whomever He wills, and withholds it from whomever He wills.

There are two groups of people in their search for honor: a group that is guided to it by the grace of God Almighty, and a group that is haphazardly messing about in its search, and ultimately not gaining anything from it. And God Almighty has pointed out the error in seeking it with someone else, and He said, Most High: ((Those who take the unbelievers as allies instead of the believers, do they seek honor with them? Indeed, glory belongs to God all))In this noble verse, what confirms that the source of honor, all glory is God Almighty, and that the believers seek their glory from Him, and that the unbelievers have no glory, but rather it is sought from them.

And it happened at the time of the prophetic mission, that some hypocrites boasted of pride, and threatened the believers with humiliation by expelling them from Yathrib, and the revelation recorded this event, where God Almighty said: ((They say if we return to Medina, the honorable will expel from it the ignoble. Glory belongs to God and to His Messenger and to the believers, but the hypocrites do not know.)) In this verse, the hypocrite Abdullah bin Abi bin Salul, with his saying about him, targeted the immigrants, and at the head of the arrow of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, because he believed that he was dear by virtue of his belonging to Yathrib, and that those who migrated to it have no honor. The word of preference “dearest” indicates that he was arrogant, arrogant over the believers, and considered them humiliated, and threatened to expel them from Yathrib, so the response came to him from the Lord of Glory, may He be glorified and exalted. And the pride of the believers, and he considered the hypocrite Ibn Salul, and those like him from the hypocrites, to be ignorant, who do not know the truth of glory. And He showed them this with irrefutable and decisive evidence, when the Almighty mentioned His glory first, and it is a glory that only the arrogant can deny. They have. The sane among the people are those who are convinced of this divine logic, because it is not possible to humiliate those who seek protection from the glory of God Almighty, and the ignorant are those who deny this logic with arrogance and obstinacy.

There is no doubt that the hypocrite Ibn Salul considered pride in welcoming the immigrants to his homeland, Yathrib, and that depriving them of staying in it humiliated them, so the divine response came to him, that he was ignorant and did not know the truth of pride, and that in fact he was humiliated. The story of his humiliation is well known, as the believers prevented him from entering Yathrib. Rather, they intended to kill him had it not been that the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, prevented that, out of honor for his faithful son who suggested to the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, that he shed his blood, because he could not bear to see the murderer of his father. The supreme position of him, peace and blessings be upon him, when he said to him and Umar bin Al-Khattab, who was also about to kill him: “Leave him, people do not talk that Muhammad kills his companions.”

And since the lesson is in the generality of the wording of the Noble Qur’an, which is the final message to the worlds until the Day of Judgment, and not in the specific reasons for its revelation, the same is the reason for the revelation of His saying, the Most High: (( Glory be to God, His Prophet and the believers, but the hypocrites know not Its ruling includes all the hypocrites until the Day of Judgment, because no time is free from them, and they never cease to plot against the believers, and ally with the unbelievers against them, and they never cease to brag about them with pride, describe them as humiliation, and seek to humiliate them in various ways and means.

The occasion of this Friday’s hadeeth is to remind the believers of the source of true honor, which cannot be sought except from the Lord of Glory, may He be glorified and exalted, and from the guidance of His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and from the commitment of the community of believers. And every petition for glory other than what God Almighty mentioned is ignorance of the truth of honor, like the ignorance of the hypocrites who claimed it for themselves at the time of the prophetic mission for themselves, so God Almighty humiliated them. Also in this hadith, there is a warning against the thinking of the believers going to seek honor with whom God Almighty has forbidden seeking it among the unbelievers, and those who are loyal to them among the hypocrites. And it is befitting for the believers not to be deceived by these people, or to think well of them in what they claim and claim as advice that leads to false and delusional honor, especially in this particular circumstance when the hypocrites have a great deal of the dignity of the believers, and of their generality, while they mock them, deny them knowledge, and see that they are better and mightier than them in what they do. They quote it from the misguided secularism of corrupt, degraded, and outdated values, targeting the religious identity of the believers, and it wants to destroy their honor and dignity in order to humiliate them. peace and blessings be upon him, and they were commanded to bite on it with fangs.

And let none of the believers be deceived by the causes of humiliation and humiliation that the lackeys of secularism in Muslim countries are driving. The Lord of Glory, may He be glorified and exalted, has strengthened them with Islam and faith, and whoever seeks glory in other than that, He, Glory be to Him, will humiliate him with no honor.

Oh God, we praise you for the blessing of Islam and faith, and you have made us dear to them with dignity that is not mutual, and we are satisfied with them until we meet you and you are satisfied with us, and we are satisfied with you. O Allah, join us with those whom You have written Your Glory. O God, destroy those who want to humiliate Your faithful servants by obstructing Your law, and join them with those whom You have humiliated of those who defy Your honor, for they do not fail You.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad and his family and companions.

