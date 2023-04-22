Friday Hadith: ((And indeed, I am the Most Forgiving of those who repent and believe and do righteousness and then are guided))

Mohamed Sharky

It is well known that the ultimate goal behind belief in God Almighty, and Islam in behavior and action, is to seek His pleasure that leads to His mercy and paradise, and to avoid His wrath that leads to His chastisement.

Glory be to Him, the Almighty, preached, warned, and excused in His decisive Book, and in His verses more than a wide enumeration of His mercy that encompasses everything, and its mentions exceeded the mentions of His chastisement. Among them is the holy month of fasting, in which the creation was honored by the descending of His guiding revelation to His Straight Path. And He made its beginning mercy, its middle forgiveness, and its end liberation from the Fire, as the Master of the Righteous, peace and blessings be upon him, announced that what follows the night and the day.

Among the generous divine glad tidings is His saying, may He be glorified and exalted, in the decisive revelation: ((And I am most forgiving of those who repent and believe and do righteousness and then are guided.)) In this glad tidings, there is an affirmation of His forgiveness, Glory be to Him, with two words that purify the affirmation, and that is to send great hope to the souls of the repentant. He informed them while they were disobedient to the month of fasting and praying, so they fasted and stood up in order to realize the opportunity to repent. That is a pledge of perpetual conversion.

When contemplating this noble verse, which must be viewed in terms of the generality of its wording, not in terms of the specificity of its reason, and it came in the context of the gratitude of God Almighty for the Children of Israel and He enjoyed them with His bounties and blessings, but they denied it, disbelieved in it, and did not thank it, and despite that He did not give them despair of His forgiveness. And his expression of it came in the form of exaggeration, and he confirmed it to them as confirmation of their further desire for it, so that they may repent and repent, for we find that God Almighty has made what He promised of forgiveness to all of His creation until the Hour, and He included it in His concluding message to all of them, and we also find that He offered His forgiveness They were blessed with the expensive commodity, and made a price for it in a hard currency commensurate with its expensive value, which is a form of repentance that is a sincere repentance, and a firm faith that is not clouded by doubt or mistrust and is not corrupted by apparent or hidden polytheism, and a good deed that is not covered by corruption, and which is pleasing to Him, Glory be to Him, and a guidance that lasts. And it does not cease, and He made it the last of the price, and His sympathy for what preceded with a letter of sympathy that indicates indolence, so that this is evidence of its continuity, and its continuity until its meeting with Him, may He be exalted.

The occasion of this Friday’s hadeeth from the collection of this holy month, which God Almighty has increased it with grace, as it is the month of doubling wages, is to remind the believers that we have advanced in this month in order to seek God’s precious good by announcing sincere repentance, which is the first part of the price of this good, and it is preferable We must rid our faith of all impurities of shirk, what is apparent of it and what is concealed, which is the second part of its price, and we resolve to pay the third part, which is a sincere commitment to good deeds for the sake of God Almighty, and we may have touched some of it in our fasting as a blessing from God Almighty, as We resolved to perpetuate conversion and adhere to it after the end of the days of Ramadan, which obliges us not to deviate from what we were upon while we were fasting and praying, because the month of Ramadan does not end with the end of its numbered days. And God Almighty did not make one of his nights better than a thousand months except to warn us to remain in the situation that we are going through that night in seeking forgiveness, and to draw near to Him, may He be glorified and exalted, with good deeds, and with determination to remain in that for the rest of the days.

And if the month of fasting passed us by, and God Almighty made us a sincere pledge to pay the price of His precious commodity in repentance, faith, righteous deeds, and conversion, then we failed to pay the price in full or procrastinated in paying it, then our loss would be heavy by wasting the acquisition of that precious commodity.

And we have to imagine the enormity of this loss, and we are the ones who grieve deeply over all kinds of loss that befalls us when we lose the fleeting purpose of this world, so let alone if we lose the precious commodity of God.

O God, O Merciful, O Merciful, O Friendly, O Compassionate, O Merciful, O Forgiving, just as Ramadan told us and its glorious night, do not deprive us of Your precious good, which is Your forgiveness that leads to our liberation from the Fire. Oh God, forgive us for our failure to pay the price of your goods, for your goodness, mercy, bounty, and grace. Oh God, do not let the atmosphere of the month of fasting leave us after the end of its numbered days, and let it accompany us for the rest of the days until we meet you while we are in that, and you are satisfied with us.

O Allah, we seek refuge in You from wasting your goods, from breaking our covenant with you, and from failing to pay its price in repentance, faith, righteous deeds, and guidance that lasts and never stops.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad and his family and companions.