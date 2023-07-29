Friday Hadith: ((And those who harm believing men and women without what they have earned, then they bear slander and clear sin))

Mohamed Sharky

It is well known that God Almighty has honored the children of Adam, and has favored them over many of those He has created, in accordance with His saying, the Most High: ((And We have certainly honored the children of Adam and carried them on land and sea, and provided for them from the good things, and We have preferred them over many of those We have created with preference.)) . The children of Adam do not have the right to neglect this honor, by using it as a blessing that God Almighty bestowed upon them, because it is considered ungratefulness and bad manners with the bestower, Glory be to Him. Only an infidel, a polytheist, or a disobedient person denies it. And as long as the sons of Adam remained upon the instinct that God Most High created them with, which is Islam, as stated in His book, the Almighty: ((So set your face for religion upright, the nature of God that He created people upon. There is no alteration of God’s creation. That is the right religion, but most people do not know.)) They preserve the grace of honor that He singled out for them, Glory be to Him, and this divine speech is directed to the generality of creation, as it is necessary for every person to submit to him in order to be honored, and if he does not submit to him, then he is the first to humiliate his dignity.

And God Almighty singled out the elite of His creation among His prophets and messengers, may His prayers and peace be upon them all, with a special honor that befits them, glorifying their status, and obliging creation to glorify them, venerate them, and sanctify them. : ((Indeed, those who offend God and His Messenger are cursed by God in this world and the Hereafter, and He has prepared for them a humiliating punishment.)) As for cursing, it is expulsion from the mercy of God Almighty, humiliation and humiliation, and as for humiliating punishment, it is eternity in the fire of Hell, God forbid.

And it has been stated in the books of interpretation that slandering God Almighty for that is a great exaltation obtained from the face of metaphor, while slandering His Messenger is from the face of reality, in such a way that no sanctity is observed for him, such as denouncing what he does, slandering him, or questioning him, or insulting him or his offer. As did the owners of the jaws, or almost plot him.

And God Almighty attached to the sanctity of His messengers and prophets the sanctity of His faithful servants, even if the rank of their sanctity is less than the sanctity of those whom He chose for prophecy and message, so He, Glory be to Him, said: (( And those who harm believing men and women without what they have earned, then they bear slander and manifest sin )), and the Almighty has equalized between the sanctity of the believing men and the sanctity of the believing women, since they may harm all of them, because slandering the chaste believing women is in itself an insult to the honor of the believers. And it has been stated in the books of interpretation that this harm that befalls believing men and women is by tongues, and the evidence for that is that God Almighty called it slander, and slander is the fabrication of lies by the tongue, and it is more dangerous than backbiting, which is mentioning the absent in what he hates, even if what he is reminded of is correct, as it came In the hadith of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, who said to his companions: Do you know what backbiting is? They said: God and His Messenger know best. He said: Your brother reminded you of what he dislikes. It was said: Have you seen if there is something in my brother that I say? He said: If what you say is true, then you have backbitten him, and if not, then you have slandered him ». And God Almighty described insulting believing men and women as slander, and as a clear sin, indicating the severity of the threat, and the severity of the punishment that results from it.

And the believing men and women at the time of the Prophet’s mission were subjected to abuse from the unbelievers, the polytheists, the People of the Book, and the hypocrites, and it was worse for them to be humiliated, because they were showing them Islam while concealing infidelity, and they were in contact with the People of the Book among the Jews who were angry with the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him. May God bless him and grant him peace, and upon the believing men and women. And God Almighty has detailed in describing examples of such insults, and examples of them have been described in the books of biography.

And since the Book of God Almighty is His message to the worlds until the Day of Judgment, the lesson is in the generality of the wording of the verses in which God Almighty threatens those who used to harm His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and the believers, not with regard to the reasons for its revelation, which means that its ruling includes everyone who asked himself to harm him. The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and to afflict the believers at all times and in every place until the Hour.

The occasion of this Friday’s hadeeth is to warn the believing men and women of the danger of falling into insulting God Almighty, by insulting His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and by insulting the believing men and women. Some believers, out of ignorance or inattention, may match a group of those who are affiliated with Islam in daring to uphold the sanctity of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, by slandering what we have reported about him of his sayings, actions, and reports, denying and denying them. They tamper with it, question it, and ridicule it. Their goal behind that is to differentiate between the Qur’an and the Sunnah, both of which are revelations that God Almighty revealed to His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and they aim, behind disrupting the Sunnah, as a prelude to doubting the word of God, and saying about it according to their desires. Indeed, some of them have done that out of daring about the word of God Almighty, and they are challenging the ancient and modern commentators, and they are challenging the knowledge and competence of the people of knowledge and specialization in interpretation, and they are insulting them. They are welcome to debate, because they lack what qualifies them for that because of their terrible ignorance of the sciences of religion in general, and of the Qur’an and Sunnah, and of the sciences related to them that are essential to know in order to understand them.

And this harmful trend has appeared to God the Most High above that, and to His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and to the believing men and women in this particular circumstance in which it promotes immoralities, immorality, and disdain for Islamic values ​​in order to undermine the Islamic identity from its foundation, as it promotes the idea of ​​combining the teachings of Islam. toleration, and between the teachings of the Jews and Christians, and God Almighty revealed in the decisive revelation the distortion that followed it, and threatened the distorters with the most severe punishment in clear verses that are not open to interpretation. It is correct from the teachings of Islam, and the teachings of others have not been distorted. And all kinds of current slander emanating from those who claim knowledge and knowledge of the Book of God and the Sunnah of His Messenger, when they are in fact terribly ignorant of them, as evidenced by the reprehensible statements they make. We warn against being deceived by what some websites market on the Internet, and what is marketed by social media, which may lead to falling into humiliating Allah, may He be exalted, far above that by humiliating His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and by humiliating believing men and women. Punishment of God Almighty in this world and the Hereafter.

O Allah, we disavow those who harm You. You have been exalted above that through harming Your Messenger, may blessings and peace be upon him, and through harming Your believing servants, male and female.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad, and all his family and companions. gnyvg8

