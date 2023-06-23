Friday Hadith: ((And who turns away from the religion of Abraham except he who makes himself foolish))

Mohamed Sharky

From what happens to whoever reads the Book of God Almighty, His prophets and messengers, may God’s prayers and peace be upon them all, describe Him with descriptions of honour, honor, and glorification…which are attributes with which He, may He be glorified and exalted, honors them, and He fabricated them for Himself or made them on His eyes. And if all these attributes are collected, then they depict the extent to which God Almighty has attained His Messengers of honor and impartiality, and what they contain of urging people to follow their footsteps and follow their example, even though no one reaches their standards, because they are a divine artefact, by which I want to guide humanity for its righteousness upon innateness. Normality, which is the religion of God Almighty or Hanifism, according to the Almighty’s saying: ((So set your face for religion upright, the nature of God that He created people upon. There is no alteration of God’s creation, that is the right religion)).

Among those whose descriptions of the honorable Messengers and Prophets, may God’s prayers and peace be upon them all, came in the concluding message directed to mankind until the Day of Resurrection, and it is an argument for them or against them, are the descriptions of the Sheikh of the Prophets and Messengers whom God Almighty took as a friend as a credibility for His saying, the Most High: ((And who is better in religion than one who submits his face to God and is a good-doer, and follows the religion of Abraham, Hanif, and God took Abraham as a friend)) In this noble verse, there is evidence that He, may He be glorified and exalted, has set His friend, peace be upon him, as a role model for mankind, which is confirmed by His saying, may He be exalted: ((Indeed, you have set a good example in Abraham and those with him.))

It is well known that the intimate friend is the pure one with love, and it is a rank that the Prophet of God, Ibrahim, peace be upon him, realized as a favor from God Almighty, and he was worthy of it, because he was the most sincere Islam of his face to his Lord, and he reached the perfection of charity, and he is the one who was commanded by his Lord to do so, so he was fully prepared for what he did. He instilled in him the utmost obedience, in accordance with His saying, the Most High: (( And whoever turns away from the religion of Abraham except he who makes a fool of himself, and We have chosen him in this world, and in the Hereafter he is one of the righteous, when his Lord said to him: “Islam” He said: “I have submitted to the Lord of the worlds.” And Abraham enjoined it on his sons and Jacob. In these noble verses, there is a clear statement of what the religion of God’s Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, was, which is Hanifism or Islam. And God Almighty denied the religion of his friend Judaism and Christianity, and He, may He be exalted, said: ((Abraham was neither a Jew nor a Christian, but he was a Hanif Muslim, and he was not an idolater.) . God Almighty has argued with the People of the Book, Jews and Christians, regarding the religion of His friend, peace be upon him, when they wanted for it a direction other than the one He had chosen for it, when He said: ((O People of the Book, why do you argue about Abraham, and the Torah and the Gospel were not revealed except after him? . And which argument is more compelling for the People of the Book and others than the argument of God Almighty? Which refuted every false claim intended to describe the religion of God’s friend Ibrahim, peace be upon him, other than the description that came in the final message sent down to our master Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and addressed to the worlds until the Day of Judgment comes. And what argument is there after the argument of God Almighty who responded to the People of the Book to refute their false claim, saying: ((And they said, “Be Jews or Christians, and you will be guided.” Say, “Rather, the religion of Abraham, a Hanif,” and he was not of the polytheists. )) . And to settle every controversy regarding the religion of God’s friend Ibrahim, peace be upon him, God Almighty said: ((He has ordained for you in religion what He enjoined on Noah and that which We have revealed to you, and what We enjoined on Abraham, Moses and Jesus, that you establish the religion and do not become divided in it.))

And God Almighty has condemned everyone who desires to abandon the religion of his friend by saying: ((And who turns away from the religion of Abraham except he who makes himself foolish)) Which does not want them but foolish. It is known that foolishness is lack of intelligence, foolishness, ignorance, and the foolishness of the soul, its lightness and recklessness. This is a description that accompanies everyone who claims to be contrary to what the religion of Abraham was upon, and he turns away from it with alternatives to what he invents or invents out of ignorance, misguidance, and slander against God Almighty.

The occasion of this Friday’s hadeeth necessitated it being close to the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which is associated with God’s friend Ibrahim and his son Ismail, peace be upon them both, and in this hadith is a reminder to the nation of the significance of the occasion event, which was a great trial for the friend and his son, peace be upon them both, and God Almighty described it as well in His saying: ((And We called to him, “O Ibrahim, you have fulfilled the vision. We thus reward the doers of good. Indeed, this man has a clear calamity. And We redeemed him with a great sacrifice, and We left him among the others. Peace be upon Abraham. Thus do We reward the doers of good. He is one of Our faithful servants.” )) . In these clear verses, he revealed what God, the Mighty and Majestic, afflicted his friend with, when he commanded him in a dream he saw – and the visions of the news are truth and revelation – to slaughter his son, whom he gave to him in old age, to remove from his heart all affection, whatever it was, except for the affection of his Lord, glory be to Him, and he found him obedient, surrendering to his command, satisfied. The soul is thus, despite what was in his affliction of severity beyond what the human soul can bear, which has been adorned for it by the love of desires of women and children, which are desires that dwell in the hearts, and whose love crowds out the love of God Almighty, which must be purely for Him alone, and the friend of God, peace be upon him, succeeded in The loyalty of the aunt to God Almighty, so take him for that, Glory be to Him, as a friend.

It is befitting for every believer to adhere to the religion of Ibrahim Al-Khalil, peace be upon him, which is Islam, the religion of the righteous instinct that God Almighty created people upon, and it is the religion that the master of the messengers, our master Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, came with, and which is not accepted from anyone seeking a religion other than it, and it is a religion. Hebron, peace be upon him.

And it is befitting for us as Muslims, while we commemorate the memory of the beloved and the memory of the one who was sacrificed, peace be upon them, that we remember what God Almighty afflicted them with, of emptying their hearts of love other than Him, even if that love is something that cherishes the soul, and what it adores, and what it clings to in whatever way it attaches, like the attachment of the old, old boyfriend to the son he gave him. He has old age and after a long gray hair, and what attachment is this that was on old age, after a long wait?

It is well known that for every believing man and woman, at all times and in every place, the hearts cling to the adornments of this worldly life and its desires in terms of money and children… Their love crowds out the love of God Almighty, which is what calls us on this great occasion to review our selves in order to purify hearts from the love of lusts. Competition for the love of God Almighty, are we doing? Or do we reduce the occasion to mere meat that is eaten, and our desire to eat it is the purpose and purpose of reviving this great memory, which is the occasion of turning one’s face to God Almighty in the manner of His friend, peace be upon him, and following the example of our great Messenger, our master Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him.

Here it is necessary to warn those who desire the religion of Abraham, which is the religion of our master Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, against fooling their souls of all kinds, whether those who took what they called the alleged “Abrahamic House” contrary to what came in the wise remembrance that no falsehood comes from before it. Nor those behind him, or those who are arrogant about the ritual of sacrifice, despising it, and mocking those who perform it, mocking them, so they go out on travels in search of parks and beaches on this great occasion, and the love of lusts has resonated in their hearts, or those for whom this ritual means nothing but an opportunity to consume sacrificial meat Without imbibing its significance, and without evoking the renewal of the covenant with God, the Mighty and Sublime, on commitment and sticking to His religion, as He commanded that in His saying: ((And do not die except as Muslims )) .

Oh God, we ask you to be steadfast in your religion, in the religion of your friend, and in the religion of your Chosen One, peace and blessings be upon them both. We live by it and die by it. O Allah, we seek refuge in You from foolish souls.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our Master Muhammad and his family and all his companions.

Disclaimer: It is requested to publish this transmission of the Friday hadith instead of the first transmission due to errors due to my inattention in some Quranic verses. May Allah reward you with the best reward.

