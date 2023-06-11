Friday Hadith: ((God does not like to speak badly except those who are wronged, and God is All-Hearing, All-Knowing))

It is well known that God Almighty, who honored the children of Adam, and favored them over many of those He created, has chosen for them based on this honor, and this preference, that they be believers in Him, in order to free themselves from disbelief, polytheism, and hypocrisy. Belief in God, may He be exalted, in the most perfect way, entails perfection of morals, and it is also an act of honor and preference.

A believer may be subjected to oppression, whether by the enemies of his religion, such as disbelievers, polytheists, and hypocrites, and the injustice inflicted on him cannot be something that affects his dignity with which God Almighty has honored him, nor the preference with which he has favored him. Injustice in speech in response to bad speech, bearing in mind that God Almighty hates bad speech out loud, as stated in His saying, may He be glorified, who says: “God does not like to speak badly out loud, except for one who is wronged, and God is All-Hearing, All-Knowing.” This divine prohibition of speaking badly came after speaking earlier about the hypocrites who used to harm and wrong the believers. And in order to prevent a reaction from the believers to the injustice of these hypocrites towards them, God Almighty regulates their behavior by forbidding them to speak badly unless there is evidence that the injustice occurred to them, and then it is permissible for them to defend themselves, but without deviating from the morals of Islam by obscene speech, or slander. Or other things that are forbidden by the law of God Almighty, and the limits of victory from injustice is that the oppressed believer exposes and exposes him so that people can teach him. And it was mentioned in the books of interpretation that the reason for the revelation of this noble verse is that some of the Companions described a man in the presence of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, as a hypocrite, so he, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, forbade them, saying to one of them: » Don’t say that, don’t you see that he said: There is no god but God, intending by that the face of God ، He said: We see his face and his advice to the hypocrites » .

And since the lesson is in the generality of the wording of this verse and not in the specific reason for its revelation, then its ruling applies to all believers until the Hour begins, and its ruling requires that one refrain from speaking badly out loud, unless an injustice befalls the believer, so he has the right to defend himself within the limits of the injustice that befell him without Exceed it to an even worse injustice. In this exception, the honor of the oppressed believer is preserved, defended, and supported for him so that no one dares against him, whether he is one of the people of disbelief, polytheism, and hypocrisy, or he is one of those who volunteered his soul for injustice while he is one of the people of faith.

And God Almighty authorizes the wronged believer to retaliate against the one who wronged him in a way that is suitable for the bad speech against him, and to win victory for himself without exceeding that to what his Creator, Glory be to Him, does not approve of him, and forbids him from the Sharia. And in this license there is something that prevents the transition from responding with words to responding with action, especially since the human soul is innate to show respect, and the emotion of anger overcomes it when it gets angry, and the sura of anger may make it exceed the limit of responding to the injustice that has been inflicted on it with what is not justice and fairness, and until it adheres to justice in responding to the bad. By saying, God Almighty is the tail of the noble verse by saying: ((Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing)) That is, he hears the words of the wrongdoer, and the response of the wronged person to him, and he knows their intention, and what hides the chest of each one of them.

Immediately after His authorization, may He be glorified and exalted be He, for the wronged to respond to the wrongdoing of bad speech that falls upon him, then He, may He be glorified and exalted be He, desires forgiveness. ((Whether you disclose good or conceal it, or pardon evil, then God is Pardoning, Powerful.)) And in this is what the one who has been wronged wants to pardon the one who wronged him with the ability to prevail, imitating God Almighty, the Forgiving, the Powerful, and He, may He be glorified, wants His faithful servants to adopt beautiful and perfect morals, and among their beauties and perfections is forgiveness when one is able.

It is known that the victor after an injustice that has befallen him is not to be blamed for that, and God Almighty has permitted him victory for himself, except that if he pardons and is able to respond to his oppressor, then he rises to the noble morals that God Almighty loves and endears to His faithful servants.

The occasion for this Friday’s hadeeth is to remind the believers of what God Almighty has pleased them to do of high morals and honor when they are harmed or wronged. wronged them or pardoned him if they can do it.

And it happened during the past week that one of our honorable journalists got angry at a bad saying that offended the honor of our chaste women, an insult that was issued by fools in one of our neighbors’ channels in Algeria, so he responded to the insult by what God Almighty guaranteed to him and in a manner that achieves victory for the dignity of our women. He asked him to delete or amend his response to that insult, and he linked refusal to comply with that to the penalty of his dismissal from his journalistic work, and this is blatant blackmail and slander that distorts the reputation of the channel, a tendency towards truth and justice, and a crowd in the ranks of those who initiated the injustice, which is the ugliest and most heinous injustice because it slanders chaste women Of the believing women, bearing in mind that slander leads to the curse of this world and the Hereafter. And this curse was imposed on those who slandered our chaste women in the Algerian channel, and it also required those who supported them in that to prevent the legitimate response to them.

Among the citizens of Algeria are those who obey the orders of those who rule them among the reckless leaders, so they utter their tongues with bad words that God Almighty hates, and they count on Islam – what a pity!

Oh God, we ask you to inspire us to be correct in words and deeds, and we ask you to inspire us to respond to those who have wronged us with what pleases you, and you are pleased with us in saying, and we seek refuge in you from speaking out in bad words, and we ask you to inspire us to be patient with injustice, and to inspire us to pardon those who have wronged us, and make us, O God, seek reward That is with you, Glory be to Him.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad and his family and companions.