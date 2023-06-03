Friday Hadith: ((O you who have believed, if you help God, He will help you and make your feet firm))

Mohamed Sharky

It is known that God Almighty, since the beginning of creation, has been kind to His servants, so He guided them to believe in Him through His messages to them, which He entrusted to convey to His honorable Messengers, may His prayers and peace be upon them all. Faith in God Almighty is the salvation of creation from the humiliation of slavery to others, and it is from the honor with which God Almighty has honored them, and with which He has favored them over many of those He has created.

And God Almighty pledged to grant victory to all who enter the fold of faith in Him over all who come out of it stubbornly and arrogantly. And He told us the stories of the victory with which His honorable Prophets and Messengers, may His blessings and peace be upon them all, and those who followed them among the believers, over their unbelieving enemies who were hostile to them because of their faith, and wished to expel them from the fold of that faith.

Victory in the Arabic tongue revolves around the meanings of help, help, support, steadfastness, and victory, and its opposite is defeat, and its meaning revolves around thorn breaking, defeat, oppression, and abandonment.

Victory and defeat are two opposites, one of which negates the other. The nature of human beings is innate to love victory and to hate defeat, which is an innate behavior that accompanies people in all their daily conditions, individuals and groups, even in situations of play and fun, where it is difficult for the loser in a football match, for example, to be defeated, and he sees members of the defeated teams shedding tears even though their defeat is Losing a cup or a title is nothing more than losing a cup or a title. That is why the organizers of football tournaments in the end seek to redress the thoughts of the defeated players with medals or cups whose value is less than the value of what is given to the victors, and so are all human conditions with victory and defeat in all fields.

And if we browse the mention of the word victory in the book of God Almighty, we come across clear verses that show the source of this victory. (( The victory comes only from God )), We also find Him, Glory be to Him, reassuring those of His faithful servants whom He helps, so He promises them victory in His saying: ((If God helps you, there is no one who can overcome you, and if he fails you, then who will help you after him? And in God let the believers put their trust.)) .

And since His promise, Glory be to Him, to His believing servants, is victory, He entrusted them with seeking victory from Him, and victory for believing in Him. He, Glory be to Him, said: ((O you who have believed, if you help God, He will help you and make your feet firm)) And in this noble verse there is what urges the people of faith – and God Almighty has addressed them with it as an established characteristic in them – to support their faith, which He, may He be glorified and exalted, has placed in the position of victory for Him, even though He is indispensable for His creation to support Him, and He is the Omnipotent over His servants, and this confirms that the victory of the believers belongs to God Almighty. Rather, it is a victory for the faith that He accepted for them, and in which their happiness in this world and in the hereafter, and in which their affairs and conditions are straightened.

Many people limit their understanding and contemplation of the victory mentioned in the Book of God Almighty to the victory that is specific to the battle and the fighting in the battlefields, considering the reasons for the revelation of the verses of victory, although what counts is the generality of their words, not the specific reasons for their revelation. The thing that means that God Almighty has ordained victory for His faithful servants until it is established whenever they support their religion, and they are victorious because of their belief in Him, may He be exalted.

When contemplating and contemplating the aforementioned verse, we find that every believer exercises in his daily life the victory of God Almighty, and is in obedience to Him acts of worship and dealings, all of which are considered components of faith in God Almighty. A believer should not belittle the daily efforts he performs while he is in fact considered a victory for the religion of God Almighty, and he may not pay any attention to it. For example, but not limited to those who strive to the houses of God Almighty five times a day, they support Islam by steadfastness in the ritual of prayer. Like this ritual, the rest of the rituals of Islam. Anyone who lags behind or falls short in performing these rituals, such as prayer, zakat, fasting and Hajj, is not fulfilling the duty of supporting Islam as God Almighty commanded. And what applies to the performance of acts of worship also applies to the performance of transactions as required in the book of God Almighty, and in the Sunnah of His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, even greeting the believers, and even removing harm from their path … and so on, which some people despise and in which there is victory for the religion of God Almighty. From one of the faces that are hidden from them.

And from the support of the religion of God Almighty is the call to his religion both in words and in the situation, bearing in mind that the call in the article is what the preachers of different positions undertake from scholars, preachers, and thinkers… while the call to the situation is available to other believers, and that suffices them to support the religion of God Almighty .

Some may belittle words that support the religion of God, may He be glorified and exalted, whether they are written or spoken, and they are great in the sight of God Almighty. There is no doubt that what we have received from the books of the righteous predecessors, since the prophetic mission to our time, is all a victory for the religion of God Almighty, whose companions we helped when He provided the circumstances for them to compose what they wrote for us, and some of them whose authorship coincided with very difficult circumstances, and yet God Almighty fulfilled His promise to them, so He gave them victory They did what they did while they were either besieged or imprisoned under torture…

And from the victory of the religion of God Almighty through the written or uttered article, is the response to the enemies of his religion at all times and in every place until the Hour begins, which is about striving against them with the Holy Qur’an, and with the Sunnah of the Master of the Messengers, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, without relenting.

And whoever supports the religion of God Almighty, is the victory of those who take over his victory, and not abandon him or abandon him, while he faces those who intend to undermine him in one way or another. And it is a shame that preachers, scholars, and preachers give up supporting those who support the religion of God, and who may be one of them, so they watch him, while he is being harassed or punished, and they are stingy with him with just a word of consolation or consolation if he is afflicted or wronged, while he is fulfilling the duty of supporting the religion of God Almighty. And what is worse than that is that those who have the authority to decide abandon it, so they tend to the side of the oppressors to outweigh their hand, and they have been restricted by the demarcation that they draw, and they fear losing it if they win against those who oppressed from the victories of the religion of God Almighty by the pen or by the tongue, and those who lag behind in their victory will know which means They will turn over unless God Almighty accepts their apology, and He is the One who does not burden a soul beyond its capacity.

The occasion of this Friday’s talk is to remind the believers of the duty of victory for the religion of God Almighty, and victory, and for those who help him to do everything in his power and energy, with complete certainty that what God Almighty promised to achieve and the victors of his religion is an inevitably fait accompli.

Oh God, we ask you for our success to support your religion, and make this for us purely for your honorable face, and help us with his victory, a victory that you honor your religion and your faithful servants.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad, and all his family and companions.