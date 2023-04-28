Friday Hadith: ((That is because Allah is the Truth, and that what you invoke besides Him is falsehood, and that Allah is the Most High, the Great.))

Mohamed Sharky

There are many noble verses in the Wise Remembrance in which God, may He be glorified and exalted, is grateful to His creation for bestowing His blessings, both apparent and hidden, and at the same time He denies, directly following them, that He has partners in what He created and in what He bestowed. Among those verses is the Almighty saying: ((Have you not seen that God makes the night enter into the day, and makes the day into the night, and He subjected the sun and the moon, each running for an appointed term, and that God is aware of what you do? In this Qur’anic text, we find that the Almighty has bestowed gratitude on all creation, believers and unbelievers, with His innumerable blessings and favours, including the penetration of the night into the day, and the penetration of the day into the night. And the repetition of the mention of this penetration between night and day in this noble verse confirms that the Creator is the only one who does this, which eliminates all doubt that someone else is sharing with Him in His act, which is harnessing the sun and the moon, through whose flow the creation benefits from the blessing of stillness at night, and from the daytime striving and seeking God Almighty has favored the day, and their lives are not straightened except by that.

And after his gratitude, Glory be to Him, for these two great blessings, which result in many other blessings, the favorable conditions are perfected for entering the worldly life in a way that God Almighty has destined, directly driving the understanding of those who attribute cattle to other than Him, the Most High, from what they describe as a great exaltation. Only God Almighty takes care of Him alone without a partner in the true sense, and for that He, may He be glorified and exalted, said: ((That is because Allah is the Truth, and that what you invoke besides Him is falsehood, and that Allah is the Most High, the Great.)) . And it is clear from this noble verse that what the deniers of His blessings, Glory be to Him, attribute to other than those whom they take as partners, is nothing but pure falsehood. And if the reason for the revelation of this noble verse was to respond to the polytheists at the time of the message, then what follows from the generalization of its wording obliges all creation to the advent of the Hour, because whoever ascribes a blessing from God Almighty to other than his creation, he is on falsehood, whatever the form or method. a company .

And if the polytheists at the time of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, made idols around his Sacred House, making them partners with God Almighty, then others in all ages follow their approach to polytheism, even if the methods of their polytheism differed according to different eras and environments. One of the types of polytheism when it preceded creation, and still exists to this day, is that it is attributed to nature, which is subjected to by the Creator, may He be glorified and exalted, from actions that are specific to his divinity and lordship. And still many people in our time who claim knowledge and knowledge arrogantly attribute what happens in nature to it, ignoring its Creator and Ruler of its affairs, who does not lose sight of it for a blink of an eye, or less than that, and He is the Cause, the Creator of all causes. Among the arrogance of these people is that they acknowledge the principle of causation when it comes to something other than God Almighty, so if it comes to Him, may He be glorified and exalted, as a cause, they deny this principle as lofty and arrogant. Of all kinds, while they disable it when it comes to the Creator, the cause of all causes, Glory be to Him.

The occasion of this Friday’s hadeeth is to alert believers to the danger of falling into the falsehood of attributing causes to other than their cause, may He be glorified and exalted. Almighty .

Among what falls into this type of shirk is the widespread spread of such shrines on a large scale, until they are found in every inch of the earth, on which purification is given to those who live in them, bearing in mind that no one from creation can purify God Almighty, even if he thinks he is good. Because the secret of his purification is known to his Creator, Glory be to Him, and He is the only one who purifies whomever He wills of His servants.

Many people’s zakat is not limited to some of the dead out of ignorance, negligence, or imitation, who attribute to them what they should not be of what is unique to the Creator, Glory be to Him alone, without partners. Thus, they fall into shirk without realizing it.

It is unfortunate that those who mean these people think of themselves as what the seekers of these needs imagine of them, and by this they perpetuate the prevalence of illusions, and divert people from turning to their Creator without other partners who do not have the power to avert harm from them or bring benefit to them. And how many of these are attracted to them. The traveler, and rumors spread from them that it is falsehood of polytheism in God Almighty.

And everyone who proceeds from the commendation of any creature, whatever it is, other than those whom God Almighty has commended from among the elite of his creation in his decisive revelation, and he hopes from them, based on his delusional commendation, what can only be hoped for from God Almighty, then he is on falsehood, as stated in the Almighty’s saying: ((And that what you invoke besides Him is falsehood, and that Allah is the Most High, the Great.))

And what more people believe in this falsehood in this time than those who pay zakat for dead or alive people, and they seek demands and needs from them, even though they do not possess anything from that, they are only delusional.

O Allah, we seek refuge in You from all polytheism, what is apparent from it and what is hidden, and we seek refuge in You from resorting to one of His creation, no matter how much he desires what no one gives except You, our Lord is above every equal and partner. Oh God, we ask you for mercy for everyone we think of as good among your creatures, dead and alive, without commending them for you, and without asking them for anything that we only ask from you, O our Lord and Creator, the Most High, the Great.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad and his family and companions.