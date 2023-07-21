Friday Hadith: ((Those who believed and emigrated and struggled in the way of God, and those who sheltered and helped, those are the true believers. For them is forgiveness and generous provision.))

It is well known that the Holy Qur’an contains clear verses related to the subject of examining faith, which cannot be a mere claim by the tongue, but rather concrete evidence that proves it.

And among the things that God Most High tested His believing servants with in order to test their faith at the beginning of the call to Islam, which was brought by the final global message sent down to the master of the Messengers, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, are four trials: immigration, jihad, shelter, and victory, confirming the Almighty’s saying: ((Those who believed and emigrated and struggled in the cause of God, and those who sheltered and helped, those are the true believers. For them is forgiveness and generous provision.)) .

And these trials that purify faith will remain in place for all believers at all times until the Day of Judgment, because God Almighty did not mention the examination of the faith of the first group of believers with these trials only as a way of informing, but rather so that they may be a model and an example for all believers at all times and in every place. And if the faith of the first generation of believers could not be understood by any of the later generations because they are the best generation, and God Almighty made them a unique and exemplary generation, then this cannot prevent them from being imitated, because some of the later believers may go through what is similar to the circumstances of that first generation, which requires what they follow in their path, but without reaching what they reached in the jihad and emigration of the immigrants, nor reaching what they reached in sheltering and supporting their supporters.

When we contemplate the afflictions of the faith of the first generation of immigrants, we find the first of them is migration, and it is the most severe affliction that God Almighty afflicted them with, as they preferred immigration over all that they had in terms of family, children, clan, homes, and livelihood… All of that was of what their souls were attached to, and life was pleasing to them, except that their desire to deserve the grace of perfect faith made them sacrifice all that, and take many risks before they reached their destination. As for their second test, it is the jihad that is no less toiling than migration, but rather equal to it with what was fraught with dangers, rather they are equal in terms of the danger of certain doom, and yet God Almighty gave priority in the arrangement of migration over jihad, because migration was a precursor, a preparation for jihad, and a preceding exercise for it.

As for the third and fourth trials, they include the Ansar who welcomed the immigrants, and God Almighty called them Ansar. Their sheltering of the immigrants is a trial for them that they deserved, just as the faith of those who received them from among the immigrants. The Ansar’s sheltering of the immigrants was not an easy matter, rather it was financially and morally costly, as they shared with them their dwellings, their livelihoods, and their money. Rather, some of them suggested giving up their wives to those who came to them without spouses. This shelter was the greatest achievement of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, brotherhood between the immigrants from Mecca and the Ansar in Yathrib.

After the ordeal of sheltering, the Ansar had their share of the trial of Nusra, which is jihad in the way of God Almighty on the side of the Muhajireen, and for this reason the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: » Were it not for the migration, I would have been one of the Ansar ». Also, God Almighty made a special loyalty between them, so He said: ((Indeed, those who believed and emigrated and struggled with their wealth and their lives in the way of God, and those who sheltered and helped, they are allies of one another. )) .

The Muhajireen are equal to the Ansar in trials, as emigration corresponds to shelter, and jihad corresponds to victory, and for this reason the reward for these and those is the same, which is God Almighty’s testimony to them that they deserve the degree of perfection of faith, in addition to their deserving of the blessings of forgiveness and generous provision.

The occasion of this Friday’s hadeeth, which coincided with the advent of a new Hijri year, is to remind the believers that they, like their righteous predecessors from the first generation, will inevitably be tested like them, to scrutinize their entitlement to the perfection of faith in every era and Egypt until the Hour, according to the division that God Almighty placed for His faithful servants, so they are either immigrants or supporters by virtue of their situation and by virtue of their circumstances.

Although there is no emigration after the conquest, as stated in the hadith of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, in which he said: « There is no emigration after the conquest, but jihad and intention, and if you mobilize, then mobilize For it is inevitable for the believers in every time and place until the Day of Judgment to strive to achieve the perfection of their faith, as their righteous ancestors from the first generation, the Muhajirun and Ansar, did.

And if we recall the hadith of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, in which he said: The immigrant is the one who abandons what God forbids », The migration continues in this sense until the Hour, and its first meaning also will not be interrupted if the believers are persecuted until the Hour. He also persecuted the first generation, may God Almighty be pleased with them.

What we need today to emigrate is to abandon what God Almighty has forbidden, and people’s conditions of corruption have reached what they have reached, especially with the exalted calls for corruption and corruption on the part of some of the rogues from their religion, and those who are daring to do it, and deviants from God’s straight path, who like to spread immorality among the believers.

And every believer must expose himself to the four trials of the perfection of faith in this time, and he must be an emigrant who abandons everything that God has forbidden in terms of words, deeds, and desires, and he must strive against himself leading to evil according to the guidance of God Almighty, and in the Sunnah of His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and he must provide material and moral shelter for those believers who need this shelter, and give them victory that is appropriate to their situation and circumstances by helping, advising, reminding, and warning against deviating from the path. rectum. Whoever forsakes what God has forbidden and strives against himself, and urges his family, relatives and acquaintances to do so, then he is an immigrant and a fighter.

And if many of us claim to have faith with our tongues, and some of us may even dare to claim that it is perfect, like the perfection of the faith of the Muhajireen and the Ansar, then it does not occur to us to recall with the advent of the hijrah what God Almighty afflicted the believers among the first generation, which is what made them deserving of the degree of perfection of faith, and they win His forgiveness and His generous provision.

Finally, we say that evoking the occasion of immigration is not just an opportunity to exchange congratulations on the advent of the new Hijri year through social media, but rather an opportunity for reconciliation with the Book of God Almighty, and with the Sunnah of His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, in all our conditions and circumstances, especially since a dangerous and malicious plot is targeting us to turn us away from them.

Celebrating the Hijri year is not an opportunity to rest, eat and drink, but rather an opportunity to review ourselves and measure the distances separating us from faith from its lowest level to its highest.

Oh God, make for us on this blessed occasion goodness, right, and blessings, and make it an opportunity for us to reconcile with Your Noble Book, and with the Sunnah of Your Prophet, the best of blessings and peace be upon him. Oh God, help us to forsake everything that You have forbidden of saying and doing, and make our emigration to You, and make our jihad in Your way, and make us help us for Your religion, and do not deprive us of the perfection of faith, forgive us, have mercy on us, and grant us generous sustenance, O Most Merciful of the Merciful, and O Lord of the Worlds.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad and his family and companions.

