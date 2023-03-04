Status: 03/03/2023 10:54 p.m Thousands of people in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bremen followed the call for a global climate strike by the climate protection movement “Fridays for Future”. They demonstrated for a traffic turnaround and compliance with the Paris climate goals. In Lower Saxony and Bremen, warning strikes in local public transport continued into the night for restrictions.

“Fridays for Future” (FFF) organized more than 240 protest actions throughout Germany. The largest demo in the north took place in Hamburg – according to the police, around 5,500 people followed the call of the climate movement. “Fridays for Future” itself spoke of around 12,000 participants. There were other rallies in Hanover, Braunschweig, Kiel and Lübeck, among others. One of the demands of “Fridays for Future” is massive investment in local public transport.

The trade union ver.di also called on local transport workers in a total of seven federal states to go on 24-hour strikes on Friday – in addition to Lower Saxony and Bremen in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony. The strikes started early in the morning. In Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg, on the other hand, all buses and trains run on schedule. Regional and long-distance traffic is not affected by the strike.

Lower Saxony: Traffic obstructions in Hanover

The effects of the parallel protest actions were particularly noticeable in road and rail traffic in Hanover. According to the police, almost 1,000 people took part in the climate strike in the Lower Saxony state capital. Around 480 people took part in the ver.di rally. Both events went smoothly, it said. In the run-up, the police had advised motorists to drive around the inner city area as there was a risk of significant traffic disruptions.

The ver.di warning strike in local transport was scheduled until 1 a.m. on Saturday. “The buses and trams didn’t even go on the road or rail when they started operating,” said Detlef Ahting, head of the ver.di district of Lower Saxony/Bremen. In addition to the Üstra in Hanover, public transport companies in Göttingen and Braunschweig are also affected. However, there is not a strike across the country – in Osnabrück, Oldenburg and Ostfriesland, for example, most buses drive, as reported by NDR 1 Lower Saxony.

Environment Minister Meyer: “We must do everything we can to meet the 1.5 degree target”

On the fringes of the FFF demo in Hanover, Lower Saxony’s Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) spoke out in favor of consistent climate protection. “We must do everything we can to meet the 1.5 degree target,” he said, referring to global warming. This also expressly included a quick end for new oil and gas heating systems in buildings, the promotion of energy-efficient building renovation and a quick solar roof obligation.

In Braunschweig there was a joint rally by local transport workers and “Fridays for Future” with hundreds of participants – followed by a demonstration by climate activists. Around 1,800 people demonstrated in Göttingen. Some activists stuck to the streets there.

Incident in Bremen: climate activist approached

According to the police, around 2,200 mostly young people took part in the climate strike in Bremen. At the same time, around 1,500 people took part in a union rally. Because there were no buses or trains due to the ver.di warning strike, many of them came to the rally on bicycles. An incident occurred beforehand when a car driver hit an activist who, along with two other activists, was glued to a street. The police confiscated the driver’s license of the 60-year-old and determined because of a hazard to road traffic.

Schleswig-Holstein: FFF criticizes the state government

According to the police, the largest FFF demo in Schleswig-Holstein took place in Kiel with more than 2,500 participants. There were traffic delays, especially in the inner city area and on the B76. According to the police, around 400 people took to the streets in Lübeck. Katharina Kewitz from the Lübeck “Fridays for Future” local group told NDR Schleswig-Holstein that the climate crisis is global: “We experience it everywhere in the world, we experience it everywhere in Schleswig-Holstein and that’s why it’s so important that everywhere people take to the streets.”

There were further demos in Schleswig-Holstein in Niebüll (Northern Friesland district), Rendsburg, Neumünster, Bad Segeberg, Pinneberg, Eutin (Ostholstein district), Pinneberg and Elmshorn (Pinneberg district). The FFF website says: “As the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement, we have been on strike for three years now, but politics continues to rest on symbolic politics. To this day, the state of Schleswig-Holstein has not aligned its climate targets with those under international law binding targets of the Paris climate agreement.”

Hamburg: 5,500 climate strikers demonstrate in the city

According to the police, around 5,500 people were involved in the so-called global climate strike of the “FFF” movement in Hamburg. The meeting point for the opening rally for the participants was at Jungfernstieg in the city center, after which the demo procession made its way through the city. The police had recommended all drivers to drive around the inner city area in the afternoon.

“The number of cars on German roads must go down,” demanded Annika Rittmann from “Fridays for Future” in a speech. “The railway network: frequency and punctuality must be increased and fares must be reduced.” But the Federal Ministry of Transport is doing everything so that all of this cannot be implemented.

The climate activists also criticize the new Hamburg climate protection law. It is in no way enough for Hamburg to contribute its fair share to compliance with the Paris climate agreement.

Around 300 demo participants in Rostock

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, several hundred people demonstrated for climate protection in a total of seven cities. The largest demonstration took place in Rostock. Several events were registered there and around 300 people took part, as a spokesman for the Rostock police said. It went peacefully until late afternoon, it said. The demonstration in Greifswald was still running in the late afternoon. The demonstrations in Schwerin (120 participants), Stralsund (70 participants), Neustrelitz (50 participants), Wismar (100 participants) and Ludwigslust (30 participants) were peaceful and uneventful, said spokesmen for the local police departments on Friday afternoon.

FFF: “Merger with ver.di is long overdue”

It was the first time that protests by the organization “Fridays for Future” took place at the same time and together with a warning strike by ver.di. The FFF activist Eske Rosemeyer said in the ARD morning magazine that from her point of view the protests against global warming fit the wage demands in local public transport: “This merger is actually long overdue. Both ver.di and we stand for a social and climate-friendly traffic turnaround. That is only possible with good wages and working conditions for the employees. The traffic turnaround can only work if people can still afford to work in these professions. And that’s why we stand together here.”

Ver.di rejects criticism from employers’ associations

The background to the ver.di warning strikes in local public transport is the collective bargaining conflict in the public sector at federal and local level. Ver.di and the German Association of Civil Servants (dbb) want to push through 10.5 percent more money for employees, but it should be at least 500 euros more per month.

Criticism of the ver.di warning strikes comes from employers, among others. The announcement to paralyze and block traffic in large parts of Germany together with “Fridays for Future” is a dangerous crossing of borders, said the chief executive of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations, Steffen Kampeter. Strikes should not be used for general political ends.

The deputy ver.di chairman Christine Behle rejected the criticism. Finally, “Fridays for Future” is committed to a traffic turnaround and better financing of public transport. People have a right to access climate-friendly, comfortable and affordable mobility. The head of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), Yasmin Fahimi, also spoke of the common interest in expanding local transport.

