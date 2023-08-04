Home » Friendly: ASKO offers itself the champion of Ghana
Friendly: ASKO offers itself the champion of Ghana

Friendly: ASKO offers itself the champion of Ghana

In preparations to play the first round of the African Champions League, ASKO played in a friendly this Friday against reigning champion Ghana, Madeama SC. On arrival it was the quadruple champion of Togo who won a goal to nil.

Kara’s ASKO is preparing to face Morocco’s ASFAR in the first of the 2023-2024 African Champions League in a few weeks. In this sense, after the draw conceded last week against the U20 sparrowhawks, Kara’s training occurred in a friendly this Friday against Madeama, the reigning champion of Ghana. A meeting which turned to the advantage of the Kondonas 1 goal to 0 thanks to an achievement by Kouyara Robert in the first part of the game. Despite the red card received by Amouzou Roland in the second part, the Kondonas were able to keep the score until the final whistle.

As many observers can say, this victory is good for morale and especially for the further preparation of the yellow and black Kozah.

