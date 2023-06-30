Home » Friendly: local Sparrowhawks face to face with WAFA
Friendly: local Sparrowhawks face to face with WAFA

Friendly: local Sparrowhawks face to face with WAFA

The local sparrowhawks perform in a friendly on Sunday July 2 against Wafa SC of Ghana. This international friendly meeting is part of the preparations for the CHAN 2024 qualifiers.

To get the CHAN 2024 qualifiers off to a good start, the local hawks have been in an external group since June 25th. After several training sessions and after their 2-1 victory against the U-20 sparrowhawks, Jonas Kokou’s men will play an international friendly match against Ghana’s Wafa SC on Sunday at the Kégué stadium at 3 p.m. An opportunity for coach Jonas Kokou to test a few combinations or even a few tactical schemes.

