Friendly: the local hawks winners of Wafa SC

Agbagnon Évrard, scorer in the 75th minute, allows the local sparrowhawks to take over the Ghanaian club Wafa SC 1 goal to 0. This meeting is part of the preparations for the CHAN 2024 qualifiers.

As part of the preparations for the CHAN 2024 qualifiers, the local hawks have started an internship since July 25. To close this regrouping, the men of Jonas Kokou Komla played a friendly match this Sunday, July 02 against Wafa SC. At the end of this match, it was the local sparrowhawks who won 1 goal to 0 thanks to an achievement by Évrard Agbagnon in the 75th minute.

Even if Womé Dové and his family were not so convincing in this match, it was a meeting that allowed Jonas Kokou to try a few combinations.

