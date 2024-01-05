Home » Friendly: Togo A’ helpless against Algeria – Football in Togo
Friendly: Togo A' helpless against Algeria – Football in Togo

Friendly: Togo A’ helpless against Algeria – Football in Togo

The local hawks suffered a zero-three defeat against the Fennecs of Algeria this Friday in a test match.

Aware of the imbalance in the balance of power, Togo begins this meeting with the option of remaining in its camp and taking advantage of a few gaps left by the Fennecs to do harm. In this logic in the 2nd minute, Yves Tengue inherits a good ball behind the opponent’s defense, in a hurry, he decides to play quickly and sends a weak shot out of bounds while he has the possibility of move forward and come face to face with Anthony Louis Mandrea. After this small space left, Algeria tightens the grip and in the 20th minute opens the score. Indeed Amir Selmane Rami Bensebaini victoriously takes a corner well kicked by Adam Mohamed Ounas. Invigorated by this goal, Algeria multiplies the chances but in the 26th minute, Idrissa Ogodjo with a firm hand deprives Algeria of the second goal. Despite the Algerian attempts the score remained unchanged until the break.

Returning from the locker room, Algeria caused more misery for Togo who was unable to find his way defensively and conceded a second goal in the 53rd minute. With an angry header, Islam Slimani takes a cross from the left to deceive the vigilance of Idrissa Ogodjo. In the 70th minute, the Togolese defense faltered again, conceding the third goal of the match. On a corner sent from right to left, Amir Selmane Rami Bensebaini jumps higher than everyone and places his head for the double of the evening. Despite a few attempts by Togo at the end of the game, the match ended with a 3-0 victory for Algeria.

A great victory for Algeria which begins preparations for CAN 2023 in the most beautiful way.

