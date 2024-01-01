Friendly Togo vs Algeria: “a great opportunity” says Kader Cougbadja – Football in Togo

The local hawks carried out their first training session this Sunday, December 31, 2023 at the Kégué stadium under the leadership of coach Kader Cougbadja. This session is part of the friendly match they are playing against the Fennecs of Algeria on January 5 Next 2024. At the end of this session, the brand new coach spoke.

” We tried traveling in the form of cleaning up, since the boys came from far away, they took a trip. We did a little conservation, a little vivacity to help the muscles.” did he declare

What are the stakes of such a match:

“It’s a match that must be played. It’s good to play with a strong team, it’s there, you’ll see your shortcomings, what you need to work on. It’s like a diagnosis. In addition, it is a very good, efficient opportunity, plus it does not cost much for us. they are already there. You never know, it can open doors for young people, that’s how we learn.” suggested the former hawk before unfolding the rest of the training program:

” They’re going to go home to their families, they’ll come back tomorrow morning and in the evening, we’re going to train. We will do the same thing every day. We will only train once in the morning on the eve of the match” he added

It should be noted that Akakpo Kwadjo and Desouza Savant were withdrawn and did not respond to the coach’s call who immediately summoned Yves Tengue and Attama Alban Bakobadia to replace them.