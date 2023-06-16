FRIENDS OF VAL D’IFRANE AND CLUB UNESCO ATLAS MOROCCO CELEBRATE WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

Couple Mohammed Drihem

In celebration of World Environment Day placed this year under the theme: “Fighting Plastic Pollution”; the Association of Friends of Val d’Ifrane for Environmental Protection and Ecotourism and the Unesco Atlas Morocco Club organized, Monday, June 12, 2023; a Pedagogical and Awareness Day for the benefit of the students of the School “Les Leaders de Demain” their partner with the support of the Regional Directorate of the Department of the Environment of Fez-Meknes and the National Agency for Water and Forests.

On the program of this Pedagogical and Awareness Day; a morning presentation by Ms. Nisrine Ben Dahman from the Regional Directorate of the Department of the Environment and her two colleagues Zineb and Abdelali who addressed the issue of plastic pollution, the harms and dangers of plastics and some good ecological gestures to adopt likely to fight plastic pollution to open immediately after a debate and exchange with the “Leaders of Tomorrow” students.

In the afternoon, the two organizing partner associations invited the “Leaders of Tomorrow” students to take part in an operation to plant around thirty cedar tree seedlings in the Ras El Mae site not too far away. Sources unfortunately dry these days followed by a campaign to clean up the site and collect plastic waste, especially left behind by incivility and lack of respect for nature by summer visitors and malicious campers.

Remember that World Environment Day is the largest international day devoted to the environment which is led by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and celebrated on June 5 of each year since 1973, this event is become the world‘s largest environmental awareness platform.

Also, it is specified, World Environment Day 2023 was organized by Côte d’Ivoire in partnership with the Netherlands, and its theme focused on solutions to plastic pollution within the framework of the “Fight Plastic Pollution” campaign. This event aims to remind that individual actions against plastic pollution are decisive and the measures taken by governments and companies to fight plastic pollution are the consequence of these actions.