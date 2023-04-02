Home News Friends or enemies – The Journal
News

Friends or enemies – The Journal

by admin
Friends or enemies – The Journal

Luis Miguel Cárdenas Villada Columnist The popular adage says, and seems to be true, it is better to have intelligent enemies than rude friends. Trying to demonstrate what was expressed in the popular masses, Colombian parochial sociologists forcefully demonstrate what was postulated. In politics, close friends in their eagerness to flatter. they constantly throw their bosses away. believing to do…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  On the 11th, 20 new local confirmed cases in Fujian Province were reported in Quanzhou, 1 case was reported in Putian City, 19 cases were reported | Fujian Province | Quanzhou City | Putian City_ Sina News

You may also like

Auerbach in Vogtland celebrates “Bridge Day” for cyclists

Gwyneth Paltrow wins civil lawsuit for ski accident

The annoyance of Ricardo Montaner after filtering the...

60 meter high chimney in Bochum blown up...

Tourism sector has everything ready for the next...

Overview of German bunkers ready – will it...

LG Brings New Level of Consumer Convenience with...

The soldier who was wounded by a sniper...

New website scan for auto-configuration of data protection...

Voter registration: 2nd extension of 10 days in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy