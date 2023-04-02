10
Luis Miguel Cárdenas Villada Columnist The popular adage says, and seems to be true, it is better to have intelligent enemies than rude friends. Trying to demonstrate what was expressed in the popular masses, Colombian parochial sociologists forcefully demonstrate what was postulated. In politics, close friends in their eagerness to flatter. they constantly throw their bosses away. believing to do…
See also On the 11th, 20 new local confirmed cases in Fujian Province were reported in Quanzhou, 1 case was reported in Putian City, 19 cases were reported | Fujian Province | Quanzhou City | Putian City_ Sina News