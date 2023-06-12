Home » Friendship Cup: Amigos de Sandoval team won the title
News

Friendship Cup: Amigos de Sandoval team won the title

by admin
Friendship Cup: Amigos de Sandoval team won the title

The Amigos de Sandoval team won the Copa La Amistad soccer tournament title, organized by Club los Papeticos in its 34th anniversary, by defeating Hídricos 4-3.

It was an exciting and vibrant match held on June 10 on the synthetic courts of Club São Paulo in Obapo, Quibdó.

This is the second consecutive title that this team has obtained, who also won the least defeated fence.

The match for third place was won by Amigos FC, who defeated Papeticos 7 x 2 while the top scorer went to Janet Palacios of los Papeticos.

Version number 22 will start in 15 days.

See also  Carlos Vives, Maluma and Christian Nodal will be at the Vallenato Festival

You may also like

During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi...

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy