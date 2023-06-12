Friendship Cup: Amigos de Sandoval team won the title

The Amigos de Sandoval team won the Copa La Amistad soccer tournament title, organized by Club los Papeticos in its 34th anniversary, by defeating Hídricos 4-3.

It was an exciting and vibrant match held on June 10 on the synthetic courts of Club São Paulo in Obapo, Quibdó.

This is the second consecutive title that this team has obtained, who also won the least defeated fence.

The match for third place was won by Amigos FC, who defeated Papeticos 7 x 2 while the top scorer went to Janet Palacios of los Papeticos.

Version number 22 will start in 15 days.