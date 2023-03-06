Uttar Pradesh’s Arif and stork’s friendship, after videos go viral

Media and public crowd at Arif’s house, more heartwarming videos on the scene

Hyderabad: 03. March

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

The purpose of various social media platforms was to bring like-minded people from different places and countries together for entertainment and exchange of ideas, advice for solving personal problems and is still used by most people today. Friendship , social media platforms have become a source of love and love. Regular marriages are also taking place through them. Cheating to pass the time is also common. And time passes too!! On this, the problem of hackers is different, who ask for urgent money by creating a daughter-in-law account in someone else’s name.

On the other hand, talented personalities are also earning huge monthly income through various social media platforms. Impartial and independent journalists are examples of this. Earning good monthly amount.

Renowned journalist Ravish Kumar is a recent example, after resigning from NDTV, his YouTube channel was launched in just two months. 49 More than 100,000 users subscribed and soon this number 50 His videos are watched by millions of users on YouTube as well as on Facebook and Instagram. Now on Facebook and Instagram. Meta# Regulated by Reels# However, there are some simple rules for this.

Urgent blood donors are coming to give their blood on the appeal of blood donation through the same social media. Large scale donations are also being given on appeal for financial assistance from an authoritative person or institution for the needy. And free and Impartial journalists are also receiving massive donations.

The purpose of this social media preamble is simply to inform the users of these social media that only unverified, baseless, false and rumour-mongering posts and videos are allowed on social media. Forwarding to other groups is not only done, but there is also a way to use it better. Through this, many talented and anonymous people have reached the heights of fame. Among such people, one name is Muhammad from Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. There are also Arifs who are farmers by profession.

24 On February Sahar News.com But Muhammad Arif and his dear and strange friend Saras Sara’s# A report and video was presented about how a stork has been living as an individual in Muhammad Arif’s house for a year, when he should be near a sea, river, lake or pond with his fellow birds. A year ago, this injured stork lying in the field was brought to his house and treated, since then this bird started staying at the house of his benefactor Mohammad Arif.The link to this detailed report is given below)

In fact, the video of Muhammad Arif and this stork was tweeted by Mr. Piyush Rai IAS on Twitter, which quickly went viral on all social media platforms. Along with this, news about this unique friendship was published in websites and newspapers. And National Special reports on the friendship between Muhammad Arif and this stork were also shown on the media.

In this way, through social media, the resident of Amethi district, Muhammad Arif, soon came into the headlines and now his videos are viral everywhere. After that, the representative of many national and international channels reached Mandka village, where Muhammad Arif’s house is located, and focused on the friendship of Saras and Arif. They are busy making reports. There, a large number of people are reaching their house from distant places to see Muhammad Arif and the stork. Among them are women and children.

The number of Muhammad Arif’s followers on Facebook and YouTube, especially on Instagram, has increased tremendously and the videos/reels posted by him are increasing. Videos# And Reels# is viewed by thousands/millions of social media users.

In these videos, users are enjoying the interaction of Mohammad Arif and Saras with different songs and their different movements. The stork also dances to Arif’s claps and voice, plays with them and the most important thing is that Arif and Saras eat on the same plate.

The stork only allows his friend Mohammad Arif or his family members to play with him and perform various tricks, while anyone else reaches out and grabs him with his beak. Mohammad Arif told the media that he thought that When this stork got healthy, Adarkar would go to his friends, but he didn’t and has been with them for a year. They said that whenever someone comes home with him, he hides or Then he flies with them and returns home again.

Here are some videos/reels of Muhammad Arif and Saras:-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Arif (@arif__gurjar)

Strange friendship of Arif and stork in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, people shocked, video viral

arif#

saras#

crane#

friendship#

amethidistrict#

uttar pradesh#

viralvideostrending#

The post Uttar Pradesh’s Arif and stork’s friendship, media and public crowd at Arif’s house after the videos went viral appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

