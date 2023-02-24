Home News Friendship. The beauty of soccer!
News

Friendship. The beauty of soccer!

by admin
Friendship. The beauty of soccer!

Julian Andres Santa

The beautiful thing about soccer are the friendships that are formed through this sport and a great example of this are the children, who not only enjoy the learning they acquire in their processes, but also being able to share with colleagues from other clubs, radiating their spontaneous joy on the pitch.

They had a soccer match

This is how Club Amigol Apía, trained and led by Hermán De Jesús Pulgarín and his son Herman Darío Pulgarín, a former professional player, had the ‘Pulguitas’ soccer festival, where their 2015-2016-2017 and 2018 categories shared before the children from Guayacanes FC in the municipality of Belén de Umbría. Both teams stand out for the good work they have been doing since they were very young in their respective municipalities.

More and more recognition

The Apian club continues to grow and their work not only shines at the municipal level but also at the departmental level, where they have already been obtaining important results with their different categories, leaving a very good image in the recent 40th edition of the Pereira City Cup in which they finished third. Being their first participation and having a list mostly of players born in Apía.

Photo: Club Amigo Apía.

See also  Commander of the Carabinieri donates his collection of Arma models to a 12-year-old student

You may also like

Ana de Nadie: When is its premiere?

Presented the first Sustainability Report for machine tools

Camilo Quiroz registered his political group to be...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau continues to...

Cali has a new Mayor in charge

Rosy Numbers for Nvidia, Alibaba and… From Investing.com

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee...

Ignorance is the enemy of peace

Sailors from the ‘Rally World Arc 2023’ arrive...

Final Event of Sguardi dal mare-Take it slow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy