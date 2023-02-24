Julian Andres Santa

The beautiful thing about soccer are the friendships that are formed through this sport and a great example of this are the children, who not only enjoy the learning they acquire in their processes, but also being able to share with colleagues from other clubs, radiating their spontaneous joy on the pitch.

They had a soccer match

This is how Club Amigol Apía, trained and led by Hermán De Jesús Pulgarín and his son Herman Darío Pulgarín, a former professional player, had the ‘Pulguitas’ soccer festival, where their 2015-2016-2017 and 2018 categories shared before the children from Guayacanes FC in the municipality of Belén de Umbría. Both teams stand out for the good work they have been doing since they were very young in their respective municipalities.

More and more recognition

The Apian club continues to grow and their work not only shines at the municipal level but also at the departmental level, where they have already been obtaining important results with their different categories, leaving a very good image in the recent 40th edition of the Pereira City Cup in which they finished third. Being their first participation and having a list mostly of players born in Apía.

Photo: Club Amigo Apía.