The reaction is melancholy

And yet, notes Censis, Italy does not appear to be on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Rather it seems impervious to the “projective myths” of consumer society and unwilling to make sacrifices to buy luxury products, to follow fashion, to pursue youth and beauty. 36.4% of Italians are not willing to sacrifice themselves even to make a career and earn more. If change for the better is no longer a goal for eight out of ten Italians, 54.1% are strongly tempted to remain passive in the face of external shocks. For this reason it is not anger, but melancholy “that defines the character” of the inhabitants of the Belpaese today. A sort of nihilism 4.0, typical of the ego forced to confront its own limits.

Rosina (un. Cattolica): the levers to combat the demographic decline in Italy”

Territories without social cohesion

The Report highlights how the Italian company appears marked by the “without”. The territories are without social cohesion. The data on the South are known, but always impressive. 44.1% of the 5.6 million people in absolute poverty live in the South. The South has 16.6% of young people aged between 18 and 24 who left the education and training system early, against 12.7% at national level and an EU average of 9.7%; 71.2% of 25-34 year olds with a diploma (compared to the national average of 76.8% and the European average of 85.2%); 20.7% of 30-34 year-old graduates (against 26.8% of the national average and 41.6% of the EU average; 32.2% of 15-29 year-old neets, who do not study or work, against than an Italian average of 23.1% and a European average of 13.1%.

School without students: in 2032 -900 thousand children

The demographic winter freezes schools: in the last five years, pupils have decreased from 8.6 million to 8.2 million (-4.7%, 403,356 fewer). A more evident drop in kindergarten (-11.5% in the five-year period) and primary school (-8.3%). But universities are not free: in the 2021-22 academic year, enrollments fell by 2.8% compared to the previous year (9,400 fewer students). The future, based on demographic forecasts, is not rosy: in 2032 almost 900,000 people aged 6-13 are estimated to be younger; in the following decade, there are an estimated 726,000 fewer 14-18 year-olds in lower secondary school than in 2022. In 2042, 390,000 students and 78,000 fewer students are expected to enroll in universities than today.

Healthcare without staff: doctors and nurses wanted

Despite the increase in the National Health Fund during the pandemic, spending to finance the NHS will drop again to 6.2% of GDP in 2024. And in the health sector, the hemorrhage of personnel, moreover increasingly elderly, has not stopped: from From 2008 to 2020, the ratio of doctors (average age 51.3 years) to inhabitants in Italy decreased from 19.1 to 17.3 per 10 thousand residents, and that relating to nurses (average age 47.3 years) from 46.9 to 44.4 for every 10,000 residents. It is estimated that, in the five-year period 2022-2027, there will be 29,331 retirements among doctors employed by the NHS, 21,050 among nursing staff. Of the 41,707 family doctors, 11,865 will retire (2,373 a year).

Export, il «friend-shoring» all’italiana

Also in 2022 an increase in exports of 70 billion is expected, after that in 2021 exports exceeded the value of 600 billion euros (33.8% of GDP). But the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia is causing a deceleration of international trade. And our country, reports Censis, already seems to have launched its own friend-shoring strategy by intensifying exchanges with European countries, with the North American area and with the Mediterranean countries. Out of 364.4 billion euros of Italian exports to the world, relating to the first seven months of this year, 78.8% is of the friend-shoring type. Considering the Mediterranean area, another 23 billion is added, with an increase of 30.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.