Frightening farm fire in Bursa Karacabey – Bursa News – Regional News

Frightening farm fire in Bursa Karacabey

Frightening farm fire in Bursa Karacabey

Firearound 23:15 in Bursa Karacabey connected to the district In Fevzipasa Neighborhood happened.

According to the information obtained, the citizens who saw the fire immediately reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center. Upon notification, numerous polis ve fire Department team was dispatched.

While the police take precautions, Karacabey Municipalitywhat depends and Bursa Metropolitan MunicipalityIt was intervened by 7 vehicles connected to the While the fire, which was brought under control as a result of long efforts, gave moments of fear, the police started work on the incident.

On the other hand, the fire caused substantial material damage.

