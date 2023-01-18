Another of the disturbing facts that the document revealed is that almost half, that is, 47%, died during their first month of life.

The United Nations Organization revealed in recent days a report where chilling figures of deaths in minors are disclosed. The publication was made by the UN Inter-Agency Group for the Estimation of Child Mortality, in which it was revealed that five million boys and girls around the world died before their fifth birthday in 2021. Another disturbing data revealed the document is that almost half, that is, 47%, died during their first month of life.

The most impressive thing is that the report indicated that many of the deaths could have been avoided with quality care in maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health services, which highlights one of the most critical problems in the world. and it is access to health, especially in the most marginalized areas.

The UN noted that while it is true that death rates have declined since 2000, progress has slowed in the last 12 years. However, Vandana Tripathi, a doctor and director of the Momentum safe surgery program in family planning and obstetrics at the NGO EngenderHealth, stressed that if you segment the data, you do not see a reduction.

One of the observations made by the professional is that it is necessary to have more professional care during childbirth to offer and guarantee both the mother and the baby the possibility of attending to any unforeseen event that occurs during this time.

It must be said that, despite the fact that the figure in 2021 was reduced compared to that of 2017, this does not have a significant enough reduction since in 2017 2.5 million babies died in their first month and by 2021 2.3 million newborn boys and girls who did not survive the first 30 days.

“This confirms that, despite the significant progress that has been made in reducing maternal mortality, there is still a great need to strengthen safe and quality delivery care,” insisted the expert.

In sub-Saharan Africa, obstetric emergencies must be strengthened. On top of this, the study showed that boys and girls born in this region are 15 times more likely to die in infancy than those in Europe and North America.

death from the womb

The UN shows that 1.9 million babies were stillborn, and more than three quarters, that is, 77%, were from sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. This is another issue that draws attention to the organization.

“The risk of a woman having a stillbirth in sub-Saharan Africa is seven times greater than that of women in Europe and North America,” it was indicated, with premature birth and complications during pregnancy being two of the main causes. labor.

For Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director of Health, Nutrition and Population of the World Bank and director of the Global Financing Facility, these figures are not surprising, since they are “the result of poverty, hunger and homelessness. We are not going to improve without focusing on women.” One of the reasons he credits the reduced chances of survival for women, children and babies is because of midwives and nurses, who have abandoned health services around the world due to low wages.

Among the results, the organization also warned that access and availability of quality medical care continues to be a matter of life and death for children around the world. So much so that “most stillbirths that occur during labor are preventable when women have access to quality care during pregnancy and delivery,” the UN said.

What comes of not taking the recommendations given is that almost 59 million children and young people may die before 2030, and almost 16 million babies will die from stillbirth.