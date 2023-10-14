Frightening! Prosecutor’s Office revealed femicide figures so far in 2023

Reduction of sexist violence

On the other hand, the Pares report also states that between January and July 2023, 60,469 complaints of domestic violence were filed nationwide, this translates into a reduction of 26.2% compared to the same period in 2022.

Seven out of every ten complaints were from women, so in 2023 more than 203 cases of domestic violence have been committed against women per day.

Midnight and the street are the time and place where domestic violence is most prevalent, and Bogotá continues to be the city where the most of these cases are recorded.

There was also a reduction in sexual violence in this period, since in the first seven months of 2023 there were 12,020 reports while in that period of 2022 there were 20,258 (-40.7%).

“This reduction is also evidenced by the fact that the monthly average of cases in 2022 was 2,894 cases, while for 2023 the average was 1,714 cases,” the report says.

“The arrival of the new government of President Gustavo Petro promises in many ways sufficient political will to minimize expressions of violence and vulnerability against women, however, it is necessary to mention that many of his campaign proposals and initiatives that are planned to be developed are still being developed. are at a too premature stage, which is why we urge them to consolidate them into concrete actions,” highlights Pares in the conclusions.

