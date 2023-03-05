Kilis Chamber of Agricultural Engineers President Özdemir, Kahramanmaras He stated that the dealers selling pesticides, which were destroyed in the centered earthquakes, pose a great threat to health.

Özdemir said, “While life is gradually getting back to normal, we see that there are some dangers. pesticide Exploding drugs cause both odor and poisoning because dealers are under dent. Agricultural pesticides that are under the dent as soon as possible should be collected and kept in a separate place. Because it started giving dangerous signals. If rainwater mixes with the drugs, it will start to harm human health,” he said.

