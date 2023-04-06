Home News Fritz!OS 7.50 now also for Fritz!Box 6600 Cable
Fritz!OS 7.50 now also for Fritz!Box 6600 Cable

AVM continues its roll-out of the latest firmware Fritz!OS 7.50. Now users of the Fritz!Box 6600 Cable WLAN router, which was specially developed for cable connections, also get the latest version. The update offers around 150 innovations and also brings the security settings up to date.

More stability in WLAN and Mesh

Fritz!OS 7.50 scores with optimized data management in the home WLAN. This is particularly useful when several users use the WLAN at the same time: the bandwidths are e.g. B. optimally adapted to streaming, video conferences, gaming or surfing.

Mesh WiFi benefits from Fritz!OS 7.50 with more performance and higher data throughput thanks to Smart Repeating. Since the 2.4 and 5 GHz frequency bands are used more dynamically for the connection between Fritz!Box and Mesh Repeater, users can look forward to more stable WiFi connections.

Mobile access to the home WLAN while on the move is made more secure with the WireGuard VPN method: The WireGuard assistant on the Fritz!Box enables you to establish an encrypted connection from your smartphone, notebook or PC when you are on the go using a QR code or software.

Have caller data read out

If you want to know immediately who is calling, you can use the new “Voice” ringtone to announce the name, telephone number and location of the caller instead of hearing a ringtone. In order for the name to be announced, the caller must be saved in the telephone book. Callers who are not saved are announced with their phone number and location.

You can also use Fritz!Fon to set up your own appointments and be reminded by voice message. All you need to do is activate the function in the user interface under Telephony / Telephony Devices. A MyFritz! account is also required.

Numerous innovations

The firmware update also fixes problems in the previous version and updates functions from the areas of Internet, telephony, DECT/Fritz!Fon, Smart Home, USB, system and Fritz!Apps.

Automatic upload by your provider

If you obtained your Fritz!Box 6600 Cable from your Internet provider, they will usually install the update automatically. If you want to download and install it yourself, enter “fritz.box” in your browser to bring up the device’s user interface. Then click on the menu item “Wizards” and then on “Update” or “Update firmware.”

The Fritz!Box 6600 Cable is the ideal partner for fast internet connections. Compare the right tariffs now:

Compare internet tariffs

