TRIESTE “Night passage on the north-east last night. Hello Padua, hello Trieste, hello Venice and Mestre! #MissionMinerva “.

Thus the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who will soon become the first European woman to fill the role of commander of the International Space Station, greeted our city and the other realities of the Northeast by giving three splendid shots from space on her very popular Twitter account.

It is not the first time that astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station have sent us incredible images of our territory from space from a decidedly unusual point of view.

A few years ago it was the turn of Istria to be immortalized from thousands of kilometers away in the sky by AstroSamantha herself.

A shot that clearly showed the unmistakable contours of the peninsula but also allowed a distinct view of Trieste and its gulf, as well as Rijeka and the Kvarner islands.