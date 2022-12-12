Winter has arrived, a few days before the calendar date that marks the change of season. The winds from the arctic are leading to a drop in temperatures throughout the peninsula in these hours. Friuli Venezia Giulia is no exception where the mercury column points downwards. Colder currents flow into the region from the north which will be dry and very cold at high altitudes from Monday. This situation will also favor a marked nocturnal cooling on the ground, less close to the sea.

The week starts with sunny and bitterly cold weather, even during the day. Locally thick fogs on the flat areas, weak northerly winds, smooth seas. Chance of ice on the ground over much of the region at night and in the morning. At night in the mountain area, it can even drop below -10 degrees. At high altitudes it will be very cold even during the day.



mountain We start with artificial snow also in Friuli: here are the ski centers that reopen at the weekend Mattia Pertoldi December 11, 2022

Osmer’s forecast for Monday 12 December

Mostly clear or partly cloudy skies. At night and in the morning possibility of intense frost or ice alone except on the coast. Falling temperatures in the mountains where, at high altitudes, snow is expected.

Tuesday 13th December

Almost similar situation also for Tuesday where the sky will be slightly cloudy. At night and in the morning, I pay attention to the intense frost in the plains and the ice in the mountains. Here the temperature will also drop below ten degrees in snowy areas. At high altitudes, cold temperatures are expected even during the day, while moderate and cold bora will blow on the coast

Wednesday 14th December

The weather conditions change on Wednesday 14 December. The sky will be partially overcast over the whole plain and on the coast: some light precipitation is possible on the Julian side.