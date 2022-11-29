UDINE. «I feel and am Italian». Words and music by Jannik Sinner, the 21-year-old rising star of blue tennis born and raised in Alto Adige, where people chew everywhere and at school they teach, in addition to Italian, German and the native Ladin.

This is the reference that opens the speech by Piero Mauro Zanin, president of the Regional Council of Friuli Venezia Giulia, immediately clarifying the strongly critical position regarding the proposal-provocation of Senator Roberto Menia (Brothers of Italy) who, with a bill, has launched its battle in defense of national identity through linguistic unity, asking for the recognition in the Constitution of Italian as the official language of the State.



«Italian official language of our Republic? There is no doubt and it is right that it be included in the Constitution – continues Zanin – where, fortunately, the minority languages ​​of the populations who, as in the case of our extraordinary region, speak Friulian, Slovenian and German, but not only, are already recognized and protected. So is Senator Menia right when he defines them as “an instrument for the imposition of a monolingualism in toponymy that erases Italian”, going so far as to claim to block the way for Friulian in schools? Definitely no. His stance is inopportune from every point of view, disrespectful as it is of a concept of positive and proactive autonomy that necessarily passes from the enhancement of local identities. Also because, it must be reiterated, they take nothing away and indeed add to that feeling and being Italian without ifs and buts. Therefore, attacking the differentiated Italian character of the border territories is not a sign of strength but of weakness that does not represent us».



According to Zanin «one would like to mutilate the autonomy, the specialty of a region which is the result of its multilingualism, perhaps still believing it is necessary to defend national borders as in the times of the iron curtain, perhaps mistakenly believing that one is standing up as champions of an impose with exclusions instead of favoring and enhancing it with inclusions, perhaps simply underestimating the importance of believing in the identity strength of the territories as the engine of a country that is Italian in every extreme, in Sicily as in Val d’Aosta, in Sardinia as in Friuli Venezia Giulia. And it is also in Alto Adige where being Italian means recognizing the equal centrality of the German and Ladin languages ​​in an area where coexistence passes through mutual acceptance and respect which, unfortunately, Senator Menia does not grant to our linguistic minorities”.

Friuli Venezia Giulia «is a territory, a composite region like few others in Europe. Our commitment to making it increasingly autonomous in function of a strategically unique geographical position, of a richness made up of linguistic and cultural diversity, of knowing how to be Italian and citizen of the world should be understood and supported by those who were born and lived there. But if Senator Menia doesn’t want to defend an identity that is within us, at least he doesn’t offend the values ​​of the “people of doing” ».