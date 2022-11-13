On November 13, the Information Office of the Chongqing Municipal Government held the 138th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission, reported that from 0-18:00 on November 13, new local diagnoses were reported in Chongqing. 103 cases (24 in Xiushan County, 17 in Shapingba District, 10 in each of Kaizhou District and Dianjiang County, 7 in Yuzhong District, 6 in Fengjie County, 5 in Yunyang County, 4 each in Jiangbei District and Liangping District, 3 cases each in Yubei District and Banan District, 2 cases each in Fuling District, Changshou District, and Qijiang District, and 1 case each in Jiulongpo District, Bishan District, Zhongxian County, and Shizhu County);

961 new cases of asymptomatic infections (271 in Jiulongpo District, 196 in Yubei District, 106 in Shapingba District, 59 in Dianjiang County, 50 in Nan’an District, 46 in Hechuan District, 42 in Banan District, Wuxi 35 cases in the county, 30 in Jiangbei District, 27 in Dadukou District, 15 in Beibei District, 12 in Xiushan County, 11 in Jiangjin District, 10 in Yuzhong District, 8 in Bishan District, 7 in Qijiang District and 5 in Tongliang District , 4 each in Wanzhou District, Fuling District, Kaizhou District, and Yunyang County, 2 each in Changshou District, Chengkou County, Fengjie County, and Wushan County, Yongchuan District, Nanchuan District, Dazu District, Liangping District, Fengdu County, 1 case each in Youyang County and Pengshui County).

Li Pan said that at present, the rapid development of the epidemic situation in Chongqing has not changed, and the number of infected people is still rising. 39 regional units have reported infected people, and 13 districts and counties have reported more than 100 cases of infection. Shapingba District, Kowloon There have been more than 1,000 cases in Po District and Yubei District.

From the perspective of the source of infection, the proportion of newly infected people in the central urban area is still relatively high, accounting for 58.86%, 60.43%, and 62.65% in the past 3 days, showing a continuous upward trend; Jiulongpo District, Dadukou District, Nan’an District District and Liangjiang New District on the 12th, the proportion of newly infected people in the society accounted for about 75%. The risk of further transmission and community spread is still high. The epidemic situation is still extremely severe, and the complexity and difficulty of prevention and control are unprecedented. Prevention and control The task is very arduous and arduous.