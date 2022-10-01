From 0 to 24:00 on September 30, Hangzhou added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which was detected at a centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 1: A person from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, reported the close contact of asymptomatic infected person 1 on September 29, and was brought under control after arrival and detected at a centralized isolation point.

At present, the person has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation in a closed-loop and is in stable condition.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance, and can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures. On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from other provinces should complete a nucleic acid “on-the-ground inspection” within 6 hours, and advocate “3 inspections in 3 days” ( Nucleic acid testing should be completed once a day within 3 days of arrival in Hangzhou), and subsequent nucleic acid testing will be completed voluntarily every 72 hours according to the normalized nucleic acid testing requirements.

On the evening of September 30, Tonglu County issued an important reminder that during the National Day holiday, Tonglu will carry out two rounds of nucleic acid screening for all staff!

The full text is as follows:

The National Day holiday is approaching. In order to timely investigate the hidden risks caused by the movement of people and effectively protect the life safety and health of the general public, it is decided to carry out two rounds of nucleic acid screening for all employees in our county during the National Day holiday. The relevant matters are hereby notified as follows :

1. Sampling detection object

1. All personnel within the county (including outsiders).

2. Those who have been vaccinated against the new coronary pneumonia vaccine within 48 hours will not participate in the nucleic acid screening of all staff.

2. On-site sampling time

The first round of sampling time: October 2-3; the second round of sampling time: October 5-6.

All personnel in the county were sampled once from October 2nd to 3rd, and again from October 5th to 6th.

3. Sampling location

The general public can go to the sampling point for sampling based on the principle of being nearby (the nucleic acid sampling points and opening hours in the county are attached).

Fourth, matters needing attention

1. Wear a mask during the sampling process, keep a distance of more than 1 meter from others, queue up in an orderly manner, do not talk, and do not gather.

2. Please carry your smartphone with you, open “Alipay” in advance to scan the “site code” when sampling, and follow the instructions of the on-site staff. For those who do not have smartphones, such as the elderly and children, please bring proof such as ID cards.

Epidemic prevention and control is everyone’s responsibility. For the health and safety of you and the people of the county, please cooperate actively, participate consciously, and hope to inform each other to ensure that the nucleic acid testing of all employees is carried out in an orderly manner, so that all employees should be tested and covered. Sorry for the inconvenience caused to you, please understand and support!

Tonglu County novel coronavirus infection

Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters Office

September 30, 2022

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.