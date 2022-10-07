From 0-6 o’clock on October 7, Hangzhou added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which was found by nucleic acid “on-the-ground inspection”.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: A person from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, temporarily residing in Sharan Village, Dongzhou Sub-district School, Fuyang District.

At present, the person has been closed-loop transferred to the designated hospitalIsolation, stable condition.

Our city has activated the emergency response mechanism for the first time, and quickly carried out the work of traceability, isolation control, nucleic acid detection, etc., and carried out environmental sampling, testing and disinfection of its activity sites within the city, and urgently carried out close and sub-close contact. Check and control.

The trajectories of public places involving our city are as follows:

October 5: Shaxian Snacks (School Sand Natural Village), Northeast BBQ Hotpot (School Sand Natural Village)

October 6: China Lanzhou Ramen (School Sand Natural Village), Baixing Supermarket (School Sand Natural Village)

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance. They can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

Our city implements 7-day centralized isolation medical observation for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; implement 7-day home quarantine for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days Observation (if conditions are not available, centralized isolation medical observation); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people from other provinces (returning) to Hangzhou should complete a nucleic acid “on-the-ground inspection” within 3 hours after arriving in Hangzhou, advocating “3 days 3 days” “Nucleic acid test” (complete nucleic acid test once a day within 3 days of arrival), and then voluntarily complete a nucleic acid test every 72 hours in accordance with the normalized nucleic acid test requirements.

Early morning notice: Regional nucleic acid testing will be carried out in the two streets of Hangzhou

In the early morning of today (October 7), the Qiantang District New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued an announcement:

In order to resolutely block the spread of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, after research, it is decided to carry out regional nucleic acid testing in the whole area of ​​Xiasha Street and Baiyang Street. The relevant matters are hereby announced as follows:

1. On-site sampling time

7 October 2022 from 7:00 to 10:00.

2. Sampling detection objects

All personnel within the jurisdiction of Xiasha Street and Baiyang Street.

Citizens and friends are requested to carry their identity documents, wear masks, maintain a 1-meter line, and cooperate with the on-site staff to participate in nucleic acid testing in a timely and orderly manner according to the specific notices in the area under a unified organization.

