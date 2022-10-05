From 0-8:00 on October 5, Hangzhou added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new crown virus, which was intercepted by the bayonet.



Asymptomatic infected person 1: A person from Hangzhou from outside the province was intercepted and found by the bayonet.

At present, the person has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation in a closed-loop, and the condition is stable.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance, and can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.