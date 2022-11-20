From 0 to 12 o’clock today, 6 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Zhaoqing, Guangdong, 2 cases of asymptomatic infection

A reporter from the CCTV news client learned from the Zhaoqing New Crown Pneumonia Prevention and Control Command Office in Guangdong Province that from 00:00 to 12:00 on November 20, there were 8 new positive cases of new coronary pneumonia related to the “11.14” epidemic in Zhaoqing City, of which the confirmed cases ( Mild) 6 cases, 2 cases of asymptomatic infection, the relevant situation is reported as follows:

Case 184: female, 34 years old, living in Jinxiu Shanhe Garden, Dading Road, Duanzhou District, a confirmed case (mild), found by screening of key personnel in closed-loop management.

Case 185: Female, 72 years old, living in Jinxiu Rhine, Duanzhou District, confirmed case (mild), found by screening in high-risk areas.

Case 186: Female, 75 years old, living in Lantang 4th Road, Duanzhou District, a confirmed case (mild), found by screening in high-risk areas.

Case 187: Female, 69 years old, living in Renmin Middle Road, Duanzhou District, confirmed case (mild), found by close contact screening.

Case 188: female, 81 years old, living in Qingtaili, Duanzhou District, asymptomatic infection, found by close contact screening.

Case 189: female, 38 years old, living in Chengdong District 1, Duanzhou District, a confirmed case (mild), found by close contact screening.

Case 190: Female, 23 years old, living in Chengzhong Road, Duanzhou District, confirmed case (mild), found by screening in high-risk areas.

Case 191: Male, 12 years old, living in Nanxi Road, Duanzhou District, asymptomatic infection, found in centralized isolation.

Zhaoqing City has quickly carried out the epidemic disposal work, and the cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment. The relevant activities and residences have been controlled, and environmental nucleic acid sampling and terminal disinfection have been carried out in all the places involved. The flow investigation and traceability are now being carried out in an orderly manner. , isolation control, nucleic acid testing, medical treatment and other disposal work.